The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Premiere Date Set — Plus, ‘Oui’ Have New Images

At last, we know when we’ll be saying bonjour to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC announced on Friday that the series in which Norman Reedus’ embattled protagonist washes ashore in France will debut on both the network and AMC+ on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9/8c.

The fifth spinoff in the Walking Dead franchise will follow our favorite biker as he struggles to figure out how the hell he wound up overseas and how he’s going to get back. He was, after all, on a mission when the mothership concluded its 11-season run in November 2022; he’d set off in search of long-missing pal Rick Grimes. (Read the recap here.) But “the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan,” the show’s official logline warns.

Fellow Walking Dead OG Melissa McBride was initially announced as starring in the series with Reedus as Daryl’s longtime bestie, Carol Peletiere. Then it was announced that she wasn’t. Finally, in June, The Walking Dead: Dead City leading man Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that McBride is going to be a part of Daryl Dixon. “Golly… this must [have] been in the works for ages,” he snarked to “fans” who’d given Reedus s—t when the news broke of McBride’s exit. “Twas from the start.”

Rounding out the cast are Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) as Isabelle and relative newcomers Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

On tap for 2024 is a sixth Walking Dead spinoff, a limited series that will reunite Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne.