The Tourist Season 1 Is Leaving Max (and the News About Season 2 is Even Worse)

Max is severing all ties with The Tourist.

Amid word that Season 1 of Jamie Dornan’s Bourne Identity-esque thriller will be leaving Max on Sept. 8, TVLine has confirmed that the streamer will not be the U.S. home for the UK series’ forthcoming second season.

The Tourist‘s inaugural six-episode season, which Max co-produced, premiered stateside on the streamer formerly known as HBO Max in March 2022. When its renewal was officially announced by BBC earlier this year, Max was no longer listed as a producer. (According to sources, Season 1 underperformed for Max.)

It remains unclear if All3Media, the production company behind The Tourist, is in talks with any other U.S. outlets about acquiring Seasons 1 and 2.

Season 2 of The Tourist, production of which has been completed, finds Dornan’s amnesia-stricken character Elliot and Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (the returning Danielle Macdonald) heading to Ireland as Elliott attempts to rediscover his roots. He’s quickly dragged into his past life, with dire consequences. A BBC premiere date is TBD.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist,” Dornan said in a statement back in February. “[Series creators] Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilized to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”