The Summer I Turned Pretty Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

Prime Video is staying in Cousins Beach, renewing the YA drama The Summer I Turned Pretty for a 10-episode Season 3, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The second season is currently unspooling new episodes on Fridays, with the finale set for Aug. 18.

The series, based on creator/showrunner Jenny Han’s book trilogy, revolves around the love triangle between 16-year-old Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and easygoing Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with whom Belly has grown up. The above video announcement hints that the upcoming season will chronicle the events of Han’s third (and final) book, We’ll Always Have Summer.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Season 3 was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the streamer notes. Production, of course, will not be able to begin until after an agreement is reached between both guilds and the AMPTP.

