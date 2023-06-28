Cancellation Shocker: The Other Two Ending With Season 3 — Read Showrunners’ Statement

We’ve got bad news for fans of The Other Two: Thursday’s third season finale will now serve as the comedy’s series finale.

Co-showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider maintain that the seemingly abrupt decision to end the series was a creative one.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” they said in a joint statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

The statement continues: “We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

The Other Two, which originally aired on Comedy Central before relocating to Max, starred Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke as Cary and Brooke Dubek, the siblings of overnight pop sensation Chase (Case Walker). The series also starred Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones and Josh Segarra.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Other Two‘s cancellation. Are you ready to say goodbye to the Dubek family? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.