Cancellation Shocker: The Other Two Ending With Season 3 — Read Showrunners’ Statement

We’ve got bad news for fans of The Other Two: Thursday’s third season finale will now serve as the comedy’s series finale.
Co-showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider maintain that the seemingly abrupt decision to end the series was a creative one.
“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” they said in a joint statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”
The statement continues: “We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”
The Other Two, which originally aired on Comedy Central before relocating to Max, starred Drew Tarver and Helene Yorke as Cary and Brooke Dubek, the siblings of overnight pop sensation Chase (Case Walker). The series also starred Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones and Josh Segarra.
TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Other Two‘s cancellation. Are you ready to say goodbye to the Dubek family? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Very sad about this news. This is one of the few comedies that actually makes me laugh!
This one really hurts, and i think that if they really thought this would be the finale they should have announced it like the final season…. but well, hope they don’t take it out of max so i can rewatch
This is horrible news. Not a surprise though- probably would be cancelling my Max subscription if it weren’t free though my cell carrier…
Darn. This season had some of the best writing ever. Hopefully we see them all in new projects soon especially Case
Well, it probably goes without saying, but this news (whisper-tone) stinks stinks stinks stinks. Even the walls stink! I will miss this show. I hope it ends with Lance and Curtis getting some long-overdue respect and Brooke and Cary showing some real potential for emotional growth while still being their messy selves.
Boo!! I really loved this show!
Honestly not surprised at all, I adore the show but every renewal felt like a miracle and now with Warner imploding it felt like another season was even more difficult to happen
This sucks! They definitely needed another season or two to redeem themselves. What a bummer.
Been wanting to try this, but I can’t watch anything with Brandon Scott Jones since he helped ruin The Good Place – I’ve no clue if those were all intentional writing/character choices, but John, Brent & Simone were absolutely terrible.
So I dunno if the US Ghosts is as good as the original, or if this lives up to the hype, because maybe he is just *that* good at playing a douche!
Is he douchey in this as well?
Not at all, his character Curtis is lovely and a great bs caller for Cary.
That’s a shame. This is a great show. It will be missed.
Except Ken, lol. I love Ken Marino. I’ll miss this show.