Rainn Wilson Admits He Was ‘Mostly Unhappy’ for Several Years on The Office: ‘Why Am I Not a Movie Star?’

During The Office‘s original run on NBC, Rainn Wilson was starring on one of the most popular and acclaimed shows on TV — but it didn’t make him happy, he now admits.
“When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough,” Wilson, who played Dwight on the NBC comedy, tells Bill Maher on a recent episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast. “I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money… People love it. And I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell?'”
Wilson adds that while he was on The Office, “I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough.” He played assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute on the NBC comedy for all nine seasons, earning three Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in a comedy series along the way.
His attempts to start a movie career during that era, however, like 2008’s The Rocker and 2010’s Super, struggled at the box office. Following The Office‘s end in 2013, Wilson starred in the short-lived Fox procedural Backstrom along with appearances on Mom and Star Trek: Discovery.
Then what? I mean, I guess we’re supposed to go listen to the podcast, but that leaves this post feeling…incomplete. What is the context here? Is this the set up for him to say he has since come around, and looks back fondly on past success? Is he recommitting to his career? What’s the point here? And I don’t mean that to be snide. I just mean that it feels like a sound bite, taken out of context, from a much larger, potentially interesting, story.
Other articles have posted a little more, but I’d say that story about actors and their egos bears out here…I like rainn willson, he’s a quality actor, funny guy, made some great movies…he was never going to be a ‘movie star’ in the way he was thinking…perhaps he’s accepted his place in the hollywood eco system.
All these famous people go on these podcast and and their ego runs wild and they expose themselves…they really should cut that out
I haven’t heard the podcast, so I don’t know the backstory. But he recently wrote a book about spirituality, and I’m guessing that has a lot to do with it. He’s doing some self-examination to figure out why he wasn’t happy with what he had in life, even though he was hugely successful.
Yeah, this is the missing context. Thanks, TD!
I try not to be the kind of person who begrudges one person’s success, but sorry boo freaking hoo. While he was only making hundreds of thousands of dollars, I was working as a dishwasher working double shifts so I could take care of me and my disabled sister. All the while, worried because a part of my ceiling began to leak and ultimately caved in, and I had to wait four years to get it fixed. But yeah, you have my sympathies for being only a TV star on a successful show that ran nine years. Just a little bitter, I guess.
Sounds like you’re full of yourself dude. Get over it.
In fairness, Dwight can’t have been a fun character. Until the later seasons, he was a villain and the butt of every joke, made to look ridiculous. An actor’s willingness to do this oftentimes is the difference between long term success of a show or not. Coming in, day after day, to be broken down and made fun of, and just be a sad sack is hard. Fans often don’t (and don’t wish too) separate actors from their roles. Being Dwight would have been soul crushing.
oh my god, I could feel it back then.
He was acting like that. wow….
But here’s the thing.. He’s not that funny.
Not like Jack black or will ferrell..
All you see is him looking like an angry person.
Will Farrell isn’t funny either. Jack Black is debatable.
Why aren’t you a movie star?
Simple, you aren’t that good of an actor, among other things.
I disagree that he’s not a good actor, he’s a very good actor, he’s just never going to be a movie star…there’s more to being a movie star than being a great actor…hell many movie stars are mediocre (at best) actors.
Are Jack Black and Will Ferrell movie stars?
They’ve had decent careers, but I wouldn’t exactly call them stars which suggests people would go see their movies because of their name alone, almost guaranteeing box office success. Middling numbers sure, but even for comedies they aren’t bringing in the biggest crowds.
To be unkindly blunt, neither of the two or Wilson are attractive enough to what would usually be emblematic of a person that encapsulates movie ‘stardom.’
jack black was a movie star for a time (maybe about 10 years ago) and that time passed, will ferrell might still be a movie star…movie star to me is ‘lead actor, major films, gets big budgets, gets lots of interviews and attention’ – will ferrell definitely still qualifies, jack black his time may have passed though he still makes impact
Will Ferrell was a huge movie star at that time.
Films with Will Ferrell as the lead actor have grossed over $2.5billion in total. 20 years ago that would’ve put him at more than double the highest grossing actor of all time – today it doesn’t even make top 20, because of Marvel (Avengers Endgame alone grossed $2.8billion)
Yes, Jack Black and Will Ferrell and, while I am at it, fellow comedic actors, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey, were or are movie stars at one point or another.