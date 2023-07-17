Read Next: Sunday Ratings: How Did Jesus Do?
TVLine Items: The Monkey King Trailer, Y&R Alum Joins Bold & Beautiful and More

What do a charming monkey, a magical fighting stick and a young village girl have in common? They’re all going on an unexpected adventure together in the trailer for Netflix’s The Monkey King (premiering Friday, Aug. 18).

Inspired by the Chinese tale, the movie is described as “an action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey (voiced by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (SNL’s Bowen Yang), and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

* Michael Corbett (ex-David Kimball, The Young and the Restless) will appear on CBS’ The Bold and The Beautiful beginning Friday, July 21 as the judge presiding over Sheila’s high stakes court hearing.

* Netflix this fall will debut a multi-episode docuseries following the US Women’s National Team’s World Cup journey, featuring Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

* Peacock has released a trailer for the documentary WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, narrated by Stephen Amell (Heels) and premiering Monday, July 31:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Comments

