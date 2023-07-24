Heck, Yeah: Middle Co-Stars Reunite Ahead of ‘Sitcom’ Premiere

Somewhere Sue Heck is unleashing an ear-piercing shriek.

The Middle‘s Patricia Heaton, who played Heck family matriarch Frankie on the long-running ABC sitcom, reunited with former TV daughter Eden Sher over the weekend amid the latter’s bold new professional chapter.

“Just a midwestern TV mom and daughter hanging out in London,” Heaton captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram Sunday, on the eve of Sher’s preview performance of her one-woman show, Eden Sher: I Was on a Sitcom.

Jumping into supportive-mom-mode, Heaton urged her followers to catch Sue Heck’s real-life alter ego at UK’s Bill Murray Comedy Club for her one-night-only Sitcom turn “before she takes it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the whole month of August!”

I Was on a Sitcom is being described as “a show about finding out who you are when your TV show ends and your ‘real life’ begins. Because when you’ve played a character on TV for a decade, what exactly does it mean to ‘be yourself?'” (Disclosure: I’ve seen it; it’s superb.)

Check out the ‘Frankie/Sue’ reunion below: