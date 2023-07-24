Heck, Yeah: Middle Co-Stars Reunite Ahead of ‘Sitcom’ Premiere

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Somewhere Sue Heck is unleashing an ear-piercing shriek.
The Middle‘s Patricia Heaton, who played Heck family matriarch Frankie on the long-running ABC sitcom, reunited with former TV daughter Eden Sher over the weekend amid the latter’s bold new professional chapter.
“Just a midwestern TV mom and daughter hanging out in London,” Heaton captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram Sunday, on the eve of Sher’s preview performance of her one-woman show, Eden Sher: I Was on a Sitcom.
Jumping into supportive-mom-mode, Heaton urged her followers to catch Sue Heck’s real-life alter ego at UK’s Bill Murray Comedy Club for her one-night-only Sitcom turn “before she takes it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the whole month of August!”
I Was on a Sitcom is being described as “a show about finding out who you are when your TV show ends and your ‘real life’ begins. Because when you’ve played a character on TV for a decade, what exactly does it mean to ‘be yourself?'” (Disclosure: I’ve seen it; it’s superb.)
Check out the ‘Frankie/Sue’ reunion below:
Aww, how sweet!
I love this! Will never understand how Eden Sher never got nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Middle.
Warms my heart to know The Middle cast still keeps in touch and both these ladies are lookin’ mighty good! Two alltime favorites! 💙
The world needs more Hecks!!!!
Eden Sher is amazing.
Patricia Heaton? Not so much.
Who cares? We can all say we like their acting, but it’s not like we even know these people.
That’s about it! Eden was the best one on that show.
Wasn’t Eden Sher supposed to get a spinoff of The Middle. What a wasted talent. She was innately funny and.genuine.
https://tvline.com/news/the-middle-spinoff-cancelled-sue-heck-eden-sher-abc-1003849/
That cancellation will tick me off forever and a day.
Patricia Heaton is aging so well.
I love that these two people, who are total opposites on the political spectrum, can get along so well.
Love the Hecks.and really miss The Middle.
Co-directed by her TV brother, Charlie McDermott.
Loved this show! Would be great to see them do a special or something once the strike is over.