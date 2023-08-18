TVLine Items: Little Mermaid Voice Cast, Tiny Toons Reboot Trailer and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A Raven’s Home resident, a Glee powerhouse and an All American coach are among the voices bringing Disney Junior’s Ariel to life in 2024.
Mykal-Michelle Harris has been cast as Ariel in the animated series, set to air on Disney Junior and stream on Disney+, with Taye Diggs and Amber Riley voicing King Triton and Ursula. Get a first look at their character designs below:
Other newly announced voices include Gracen Newton as Flounder, as well as Elizabeth Phoenix Caro and Cruz Flateau as Ariel’s new friends Luca and Fernie.
Per Disney, the preschool-focused musical series “follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond.”
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Cartoon Network has dropped the official trailer for Tiny Toons Looniversity, which will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 9 (9 am) and air weekly in that time slot. Meanwhile, Max subscribers can stream the entire first season beginning Thursday, Sept. 8. Watch the trailer below:
* Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which originally aired from 2006 to 2016, is being rebooted as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (tentative title) on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2025. The CG-animated series for preschoolers will expand the iconic clubhouse with the addition of a new area for Minnie Mouse and the introduction of Mickey’s teddy bear Duffy.
* Hallmark has announced that Notes of Autumn — starring first-time co-stars Ashley Williams and Marcus Rosner, along with fellow Hallmark movie vets Luke Macfarlane and Peter Porte — will premiere Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c. The premise: A classically trained pianist (Williams) living in the city and a famous author with writer’s block (Macfarlane) in the outskirts of British Columbia swap homes for the fall.
I wish they’d revive FREAKAZOID. That show was cancelled far too soon. Another season or two of DUCK DODGERS wouldn’t hurt either.
I’m not offended or anything but it’s weird that they randomly changed Triton and Ursula’s races from what they were in the live action film this is supposedly based directly off.
These are really bad designs. Ursula seems to be wearing a Target dress. Triton’s colour scheme really clashes. I understand they are going for a more child-like, simplified aesthetic, but this was not it. They don’t feel regal.
Absolutely thrilled that Luke MacFarlane is returning to Hallmark! BTW – both Ashley and Marcus are veteran Hallmark favorites, too, along with Peter Porte. Ashley Williams is one of the true Queens of Hallmark!
The item has been clarified. –Mgmt.