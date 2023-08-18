TVLine Items: Little Mermaid Voice Cast, Tiny Toons Reboot Trailer and More

A Raven’s Home resident, a Glee powerhouse and an All American coach are among the voices bringing Disney Junior’s Ariel to life in 2024.

Mykal-Michelle Harris has been cast as Ariel in the animated series, set to air on Disney Junior and stream on Disney+, with Taye Diggs and Amber Riley voicing King Triton and Ursula. Get a first look at their character designs below:

Other newly announced voices include Gracen Newton as Flounder, as well as Elizabeth Phoenix Caro and Cruz Flateau as Ariel’s new friends Luca and Fernie.

Per Disney, the preschool-focused musical series “follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Cartoon Network has dropped the official trailer for Tiny Toons Looniversity, which will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 9 (9 am) and air weekly in that time slot. Meanwhile, Max subscribers can stream the entire first season beginning Thursday, Sept. 8. Watch the trailer below:

* Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which originally aired from 2006 to 2016, is being rebooted as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (tentative title) on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2025. The CG-animated series for preschoolers will expand the iconic clubhouse with the addition of a new area for Minnie Mouse and the introduction of Mickey’s teddy bear Duffy.

* Hallmark has announced that Notes of Autumn — starring first-time co-stars Ashley Williams and Marcus Rosner, along with fellow Hallmark movie vets Luke Macfarlane and Peter Porte — will premiere Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c. The premise: A classically trained pianist (Williams) living in the city and a famous author with writer’s block (Macfarlane) in the outskirts of British Columbia swap homes for the fall.