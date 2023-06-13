Read Next: Hulu’s Knives Out-Esque Limited Series Starring The Crown’s Emma Corrin Gets Killer New Title
TVLine Items: Colbert Extends Late Show Deal, Bateman’s New Series and More

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Courtesy of CBS
Stephen Colbert is staying put at CBS, having extended his contract as host of The Late Show through 2026, our sister site Deadline reports.

Colbert’s deal extension comes following the end of James Corden’s run at The Late Late Show, which wrapped up April 27 on the Eye network. That late-night talker will reportedly be replaced in the 12:37 am timeslot by a reboot of Comedy Central’s @midnight, executive-produced by Colbert. Former host Chris Hardwick is not attached.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

* Jason Bateman (Ozark) is attached to star in and direct an eight-episode Netflix limited series based on David Gauvey Herbert’s 2021 Esquire magazine article “Daddy Ball,” about a baseball dad-on-dad rivalry, per Deadline.

* VH1 has renewed Basketball Wives for Season 11, with original cast member Evelyn Lozada set to return to the series.

* Nickelodeon has renewed the animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! for Season 3.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
3 Comments

  1. As Colbert takes a ridiculous number of vacation days and the majority of the telecasts are reruns it’s no wonder he’s signing on for more…

    • I don’t know if they’re all vacation days. The specials he filmed in New Zealand and that remote military post took a week to film. Also, the interviews he did with Steven Spielberg and John Williams were shot in LA as well, so that was work as well.

    • I don’t know if they’re all vacation days. The specials he filmed in New Zealand and that remote military post took a week to film. Also, the interviews he did with Steven Spielberg and John Williams were shot in LA as well, so that was work as well. I noticed that they no longer do a new show on Fridays, but I don’t know if that’s a recent thing or not.

