TVLine Items: Norton’s Hulk Hits Disney+, Ragnarok Final Season Date and More

The 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, will land on Disney+ this Friday, June 16.

The Marvel Studios production hit theaters five years after Universal Pictures’ The Hulk, which starred Eric Bana and received middling reviews. Marvel in turn snatched up the rights to the character and tapped Zak Penn to pen a reboot that hewed closer to the 1970s TV series of the same name.

The Incredible Hulk’s cast also includes Liv Tyler, Tim Roth (in a role he’d later reprise in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and TV’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), the late William Hurt and Tim Blake Nelson.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ragnarok, the coming-of-age series with a twist of Norse mythology, will premiere its third and final season on Thursday, Aug. 24 on Netflix.

* Ten new episodes of Bluey, featuring cameos from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rose Byrne, will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world on Wednesday, July 12.

* Doctor Who has added BAFTA Award winner Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?) in the role of Morris during the upcoming season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the BBC announced.

* The docuseries Untold will return for Vol. 3 — featuring the stories of Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte/BALCO, and Tim Tebow and the Florida Gators — beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Netflix, with a new installment debuting each week for four weeks.

* Prime Video’s thriller series Harlan Coben’s Shelter will premiere Friday, Aug. 18, with new episodes dropping each Friday until the season finale on Sept. 22.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?