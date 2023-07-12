TVLine Items: Hardy Boys’ Final Trailer, Summer House Spinoff News and More

The Hardy Boys are taking on one last mystery in a new trailer for the third and final season, which will release all eight episodes on Wednesday, July 26 on Hulu.

“When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic — the same one their Great Grandfather was after,” reads the official synopsis. “However, they aren’t the only ones looking it…so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.”

As previously reported, Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) will guest-star during the upcoming season as Drew Darrow, a fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Bravo has renewed the reality series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard for Season 2, with filming slated for this summer, the network announced on Twitter.

* Hulu has released a trailer for This Fool Season 2, premiering Friday, July 28:

