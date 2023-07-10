The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper Announces Run for U.S. Senate — Watch

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s official: Good Doctor star Hill Harper is running for political office.
On Monday, Harper announced his candidacy for United States Senate. He is running in the state of Michigan, where he will challenge Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat currently held by outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow.
A run for political office will likely impact Harper’s future on the Freddie Highmore medical drama, which films in British Columbia, Canada. ABC previously renewed the series for Season 7.
Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, is one of three remaining series regulars from The Good Doctor Season 1, including Highmore (who stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy) and Richard Schiff (who plays Shaun’s surrogate father, Dr. Aaron Glassman). In the Season 6 finale, Andrews resigned as hospital president, setting up Harper’s potential exit.
TVLine has reached out to ABC and Sony for comment.
Harper is a lawyer-turned-actor who graduated from Brown University (with Latin honors) and Harvard Law. Prior to The Good Doctor, he starred as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on the long-running CBS procedural CSI: NY, which ran for nine seasons and ended in 2013.
Watch Harper’s full campaign announcement video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the news:
I was going to come here and be snarky about his qualifications, etc. But it looks like he does have the CV for a run for office. May the two of them have a good policy debate going forward.
Better CV than many who seek and have won public office.
It really says everything that all people here care about is a CV when actual, real decent Americans don’t have CVs, they have resumes. Just shows how out of touch people are with 80% of the country.
🙄🤣🤣🤣
Isn’t the CV the resume?
There are differences.
A CV (the acronym for curriculum vitae, a Latin term) is a comprehensive document that usually lists all jobs, activities and education.
A resume (the anglicisation of the French word resumé) is a shorter version of a CV which has been edited down to what seems relevant to the position being sought.
For example if you’re applying to a law firm, they probably don’t care if you were a camp counsellor or worked at McDonald’s. BUT if you are running for public office, you would probably want to show you had humble origins and “real-life” work experience in addition to your academic accomplishments, career achievements and so forth.
And in conclusion, I think CV is appropriate in this context.
I will now take questions from the floor.
and some people don’t know the difference between a CV and a resume.
Why wouldn’t a “decent” American care about a CV for someone asking for their vote? Or is all about shiny red hats in your world?
I have no clue what point you’re trying to make, David.
Feel like he’s been running this campaign his whole acting career. Those who know him know he is more than qualified. Best of luck Hill!
Exactly. Wasn’t surprised at all. Good luck to him.
I’m glad. I like Slotkin too, but what Harper brings beyond his obvious intellect and credential bona fides, is his charisma and his experience of connecting with people emotionally. Since President Obama there hasn’t been any Democrat remotely close in public speaking ability, and other Democrats are unwilling (or unable) to get visibly or overtly angry to appeal to voters’ feelings the way Republicans do. Which just leaves them holding a bag of good intentions with no ability to muster the will from voters to get it done. So yeah, good. 👍
It doesn’t matter who is in government, once you are in you are 100% corrupt.
This is a ridiculous statement to say EVERYONE is that way.
WGA strike = might as well proceed with a run for public office!
He was planning this long before the strike. People announce later for a number of reasons (campaign finance rules being a big one.) It is not a coincidence his character quit in the finale (written months before the strike.)
Yeah I’m surprised it took this long. For some reason I thought he was going to do this a few years ago.
He was planning this long before and it’s why his charcter was written out in the finale as I think it was like sept 2022 that he made his intentions clear he might run for the us senate seat in Michigan and he even talked to the show runners about the possbilty
If I lived in Michigan, I wouldn’t vote for someone that barely lives there — regardless of qualifications.
He moved there in 2018. His work take him away for stretches, but he is a resident of Michigan.
Wish I lived in Michigan. You definitely would have my vote
I think the story should be clearer that he is running for the Democratic nomination against Slotkin because for a moment I thought he was her Republican opponent.
Plus to me he seems more like an old school democrat like Harold ford Jr who if democrats had nominated him he would’ve even gotten Republican votes as unlike most in his party Harold ford Jr is willing to listen to the other side which sadly is absent in today’s climate as you have the far left and right trying to out crazy one another
Good Luck Hill! Make a difference and do your part. Change is good, Term limits better.
His character will be missed but I can’t think of a better mission to loose him to! Makes me wish I lived in Michigan so I could vote for him!