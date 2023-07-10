The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper Announces Run for U.S. Senate — Watch

It’s official: Good Doctor star Hill Harper is running for political office.

On Monday, Harper announced his candidacy for United States Senate. He is running in the state of Michigan, where he will challenge Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat currently held by outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow.

A run for political office will likely impact Harper’s future on the Freddie Highmore medical drama, which films in British Columbia, Canada. ABC previously renewed the series for Season 7.

Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, is one of three remaining series regulars from The Good Doctor Season 1, including Highmore (who stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy) and Richard Schiff (who plays Shaun’s surrogate father, Dr. Aaron Glassman). In the Season 6 finale, Andrews resigned as hospital president, setting up Harper’s potential exit.

TVLine has reached out to ABC and Sony for comment.

Harper is a lawyer-turned-actor who graduated from Brown University (with Latin honors) and Harvard Law. Prior to The Good Doctor, he starred as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on the long-running CBS procedural CSI: NY, which ran for nine seasons and ended in 2013.

Watch Harper’s full campaign announcement video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the news: