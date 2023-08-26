The Flash’s #WestAllen Have One Last Cute Quarrel in Deleted Final Season Scene (DVD Exclusive)

Just when you thought you’d seen the very last of Barry and Iris, TVLine has an exclusive peek at a deleted scene from the Arrowverse series’ farewell season — one of several bonus features on The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season.

The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season, as well as The Flash: The Complete Series, will be out on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, Aug. 29. In addition to all 13 final episodes of The Flash, the final-season set includes the featurette “The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster,” a gag reel, and several deleted scenes such as the one above.

In the farewell run’s eighth episode, titled “Partners in Time,” a seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs led to unexpected time anomalies, “locking” Barry, Iris and a quartet of visiting inspectors inside the speed lab.

When it becomes apparent that someone in the group is actually a cunning “time thief,” Iris is anxious to put that theory to the test, by having everyone scanned for unusual radiation signatures. The deleted scene above picks up with that moment, revealing a private tête-à-tête that #WestAllen have to discuss next steps — as well as agree to disagree about a decision Barry just made.

Press play above to see what bone Iris has to pick with her superheroic hubs, and how she convinced him to agree to her attack plan.