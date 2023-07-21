The Continental: Release Dates Set for ‘3-Night’ John Wick Prequel Series

Your prospective stay at The Continental has been officially booked.

On Friday afternoon at the San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick will be released over three “nights” (read: days) on Friday, Sept. 22, Friday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Oct. 6.

Billed as a “three-part event,” The Continental is a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-led film tetralogy, with Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) starring as a young Winston Scott (the hotel proprietor played by Ian McShane in the movies).

Winston is “dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” per the series’ official description, and “charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The cast also includes Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick’s character in the films), Peter Greene (The Mask) as body disposal expert Uncle Charlie, Katie McGrath (Supergirl) as The Adjudicator and Mel Gibson as someone named Cormac, plus Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Riverdale), Nhung Kate, Ray McKinnon (Mayans MC), Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), and Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa (as High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel).

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Peacock direct-to-consumer president Kelly Campbell previously said in a statement. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

The Continental was originally developed at Starz before moving to Peacock last year.