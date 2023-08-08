The Conners’ Past Seasons to Finally Be Made Available

You will soon be able to watch (or rewatch) The Conners in its entirety.

It was announced Tuesday that Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury have struck a licensing deal with Werner Entertainment to syndicate the Roseanne spinoff for the first time. Under the pact, Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group will oversee global distribution (which entails SVOD, AVOD, basic cable and FAST rights), while Debmar-Mercury will handle domestic syndication.

The deal includes Seasons 1-5 (consisting of 93 episodes), as well as rights to future seasons following their initial window on ABC. The Disney-owned broadcast network previously renewed the sitcom for Season 6, which guarantees the series will surpass 100 episodes.

Syndication deals like this one aren’t out of the ordinary. But up until now, fans of The Conners have been unable to revisit past seasons, which disappear from Hulu and online retailers as soon as the next season begins on ABC. That makes it impossible for people to go back and start the show from the beginning, or pick up where they left off if they lost track somewhere during the series’ five-season (and counting) run.

In its just-concluded fifth season, The Conners averaged 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up 6 percent in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo from its Season 4 numbers. Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demo.

TVLine will keep you posted once a streaming deal is confirmed. In the meantime, you can revisit all seasons of Roseanne — including the 2018 revival from which the spinoff derived — on Peacock.

Will you make it a point to revisit The Conners? Or perhaps binge it for the very first time? Sound off in Comments.