TVLine Items: The Boys Characters Join Call of Duty, Rap Sh!t Trailer and More

The Boys supes are suiting up for Call of Duty.

The Prime Video drama’s Homelander, Starlight, Black Noir and an unnamed hero will be playable characters in the video game Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded, beginning this Wednesday, July 12 at 9 am PT.

Activision, the makers of Call of Duty, describe the crossover like this on the Call of Duty blog: “Task Force 141 members are in captivity. Vondel is a complete Warzone. [[REDACTED]] is moving quick on their master plan to shake the foundation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II . . . and The Boys are here too: They may be ‘experts at exterminating Supes,’ but can they hunt down Operators now? Well, if they insist . . .”

The announcement was accompanied by a cheeky Black Noir press conference shared on Vought International’s Twitter account. Watch the video, then scroll down for a sneak peek at The Boys characters on Call of Duty.

BREAKING: Vought and VNN can exclusively confirm that Homelander, Black Noir and a hero who shall not be named are coming to @callofduty. More insightful soundbites from Noir in this press conference for the ages! pic.twitter.com/xMaZkXxsiK — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 10, 2023

* The two-part documentary The Golden Boy, about professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya, will premiere Monday, July 24 at 9/8c on HBO, followed by part two on July 25 at the same time. Both episodes will be available to stream on Max beginning July 24 at 9 pm ET. Watch trailer:

* Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of Issa Rae’s comedy Rap Sh!t, premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, Aug. 10:

* Paramount+ has released a full trailer for Special Ops: Lioness, which stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, and premieres Sunday, July 23:

