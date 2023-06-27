TVLine Items: The Bear Season 2 Ratings, Book Club Sequel on Peacock and More

“Yes, Chef!” was clearly the cry from fans of The Bear.

In its first four days of release, Season 2 of the highly acclaimed dramedy saw a 70% increase in total hours streamed vs. the first season over the same period of time.

Additionally, producer FX claims (though again with no specific numbers), the Season 2 premiere now stands as the most-watched premiere of any FX series streaming on Hulu.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* FX’s murder mystery limited series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin (The Crown), will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 29, exclusively on Hulu with its first two episodes, followed by one new installment each week.

* WWE has tapped Jackie Redmond to serve as a Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer alongside Byron Saxton, as well as a co-host of WWE’s premium live event kickoff, our sister site Variety reports.

* Warner Bros. Discovery has ordered its first Spanish series for Max, the crime thriller When Nobody Sees Us, in which a Spanish Civil Guard sergeant investigates the bizarre suicide of a neighbor and strange events during Spain’s Holy Week celebrations, per Variety.

* Book Club: The Next Chapter, starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, will stream on Peacock starting Friday, June 30.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, premiering Friday, July 21:

