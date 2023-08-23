One of literature’s most famous pickpockets is on the prowl again.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones) stars in Disney+’s The Artful Dodger, which will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The Australian import is billed as “an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of the famous prince of thieves,” per the official description.

Brodie-Sangster plays a grown-up Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger, who “has transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon” in 1850s Australia. But “Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin,” played by Fargo veteran David Thewlis, “luring him back into a world of crime.” Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) co-stars as Lady Belle Fox, the Governor’s daughter who is “determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.”

The eight-episode series is “a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist,” with Damon Herriman (Justified), Miranda Tapsell (Wolf Creek) and Tim Minchin (Californication) leading the supporting cast. James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor serve as co-creators.

Scroll down to see more first-look photos, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?