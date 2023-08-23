Read Next: Jeopardy! Mystery Deepens After Promo Snub: Is Mayim Bialik Ever Returning?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Artful Dodger: Thomas Brodie-Sangster Steals Hearts in Disney+’s Twist on Oliver Twist — Get Release Date

The Artful Dodger Thomas Brodie Sangster Disney Plus
Courtesy of Disney+
Share

One of literature’s most famous pickpockets is on the prowl again.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones) stars in Disney+’s The Artful Dodger, which will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The Australian import is billed as “an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of the famous prince of thieves,” per the official description.

Brodie-Sangster plays a grown-up Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger, who “has transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon” in 1850s Australia. But “Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin,” played by Fargo veteran David Thewlis, “luring him back into a world of crime.” Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) co-stars as Lady Belle Fox, the Governor’s daughter who is “determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon.”

The eight-episode series is “a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist,” with Damon Herriman (Justified), Miranda Tapsell (Wolf Creek) and Tim Minchin (Californication) leading the supporting cast. James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor serve as co-creators.

Scroll down to see more first-look photos, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?

The Artful Dodger Maia Mitchell David Thewlis Thomas Brodie Sangster
The Artful Dodger David Thewlis
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
August 23, 2023
03:00 AM
InvasionPhysicalThe Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentMasterChefNancy Drew
09:00 PM
BS HighRepublican Primary DebateRiverdaleSuperfanTemptation Island
10:00 PM
grown-ish
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad