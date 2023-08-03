Read Next: TVLine Items: Rap Sh!t Return Delayed, Days of Our Lives Recast and More
Taylor Swift’s Heartstopper Connection Revealed at Last

taylor swift heartstopper song seven
Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, Netflix screenshot (inset)
Counting down to Season 2 of Netflix’s LGBTQ+ romantic dramedy Heartstopper, Swifties were abuzz with chatter that Tay Tay might have a song on the soundtrack. Now that all eight episodes are out, so is the truth: Taylor Swift does indeed provide a little bit of music to our ears. During a pivotal moment in the finale for girlfriends Tara and Darcy, the Grammy winner’s “Seven” from her 2020 Folklore album is cued up — and to lovely effect, we might add.

Taylor Swift's 'Heartstopper' Song: How'd the Show Get to Use 'Seven'?
Heartstopper Season 2 Photos
View Gallery29 Images

Per the streamer, series creator Alice Oseman thought that the ballad would be perfect to underscore the culmination of the sweethearts’ sophomore-season storyline. So executive producer Patrick Walters wrote to Team T-Swizzle to describe the big scene and the track’s significance to it. Swift’s camp, Netflix says, happily jumped on board and cleared not only the song for use but a Folklore poster that you may have spotted in Tara’s bedroom in Episode 7.

Though Tay is certainly the biggest name on the Season 2 soundtrack, hers is not the one that appears most often. That distinction goes to Baby Queen, whose hella-catchy “Want Me” was the first bop ever heard on Heartstopper. The South African-born singer/songwriter has half a dozen numbers on the Season 2 soundtrack, including a reprise of love theme “Colours of You” and a cover of The Cure’s 1987 hit “Just Like Heaven” that was commissioned by the show. (That’s BQ herself performing it at the Truham-Higgs prom in the finale.)

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. You could have chosen a better pic of Mrs Swift, at least !
    Does she really have to clear the use of a poster ??? So, all the other posters in the show have been cleared ? Really ?

    Reply
