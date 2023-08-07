New Girl Vet Pays Homage to Taylor Swift’s 2013 Cameo at Eras Tour — Photo

Best believe Neighborhood star Max Greenfield was suitably bejeweled when he attended the Los Angeles leg of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram during Friday’s concert at SoFi Stadium, the New Girl vet — who was accompanied by his wife, casting exec Tess Sanchez, and their daughter, Lilly — showed off the dozen-plus Swift-themed bracelets adorning his wrist. One of those circlets read, “Elaine’s Big Day,” AKA the title of the Fox comedy’s 2013 Season 2 finale which featured a cameo by the “Antihero” singer herself (watch clip, above).

In the episode, Swift’s Elaine interrupts Cece’s (Hannah Simone) arranged wedding to Shivrang (Satya Bhabha), insisting that she is his one true love. The two run off together which, in turn, leads Cece to confess her feelings for Greenfield’s Schmidt.

In an interview at the time with EW.com, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether said of Swift: “She kind of came and nailed it. We love bringing in guest stars, but we really try to make it feel like they’re part of the show and it’s not just stunt casting.

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” Meriwether added. “I was fully geeking out about meeting her. I didn’t go to meet her right away because I kind of had to compose myself — there’s a 14-year-old girl inside of me.”

Swift is slated to wrap up her sold-out six show stint at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.