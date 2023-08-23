Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts in Teaser for New Amazon Thriller — Listen Here

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will play over the opening credits for Wilderness, a UK thriller series that will premiere Friday, Sept. 15 on Prime Video..
The re-recorded track from Swift’s Reputation album makes its global debut in the a teaser for Wilderness, released on Wednesday morning and which you can watch below:
The defiant “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” Prime Video posits, reflects the transformation that Jenna Coleman’s Liv goes through when her “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare, upon discovering that husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.
In Wilderness, Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple then embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.
For Will, the trip marks a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. “The perfect place to get revenge,” the synopsis teases. “Look what he made her do…”
What do you think, Swifties and non-, about this pull for the Wilderness teaser and opening titles?
Jenna Colman is fantastic! This looks really good (hopefully it is)
The song definitely sets the vibe
My brain is broken for the day. And now I want to watch this show. Thanks Taylor!
Revenge!