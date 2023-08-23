Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts in Teaser for New Amazon Thriller — Listen Here

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will play over the opening credits for Wilderness, a UK thriller series that will premiere Friday, Sept. 15 on Prime Video..

The re-recorded track from Swift’s Reputation album makes its global debut in the a teaser for Wilderness, released on Wednesday morning and which you can watch below:

The defiant “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” Prime Video posits, reflects the transformation that Jenna Coleman’s Liv goes through when her “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare, upon discovering that husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

In Wilderness, Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple then embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.

For Will, the trip marks a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. “The perfect place to get revenge,” the synopsis teases. “Look what he made her do…”

What do you think, Swifties and non-, about this pull for the Wilderness teaser and opening titles?