TVLine Items: Sweet Magnolias Casts Mom, Skins Vet’s Netflix Series and More

Sweet Magnolias is getting a real fresh mom.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vet Janet Hubert will guest-star in Season 3 of the Netflix series as Bev Decatur, the mother of Heather Headley’s character, Helen.

Helen goes to visit her mom in Tampa, in need of Bev’s humor, compassion and tough love during a moment of crisis. The 10-episode third season drops in its entirety on Thursday, July 20; watch a trailer here.

Hubert’s recent TV credits include arcs on General Hospital, Love Life and The Last O.G., as well as guest spots on Pose, New Amsterdam and The Ms. Pat Show.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kaya Scodelario (Skins) will co-star in Netflix’s limited series Senna, about the life of Brazilian Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play a fictional character in the six-part drama.

* Apple TV+’s adult animated series Strange Planet — based on the bestselling graphic novel by Nathan W. Pyle and co-created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon — will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 9. The voice ensemble includes Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

* Food Network has picked up Summer Baking Championship, hosted by Jesse Palmer, for Season 2.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Too Hot to Handle Season 5, premiering Friday, July 14:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the movie depicting the origin story of the animated crime-fighting duo. The movie premieres on Friday, July 28.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?