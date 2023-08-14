The S.W.A.T. Team, Including Two Alumni, Stays Liquid on Hollywood Picket Line — See Photos

TV’s S.W.A.T. team was out in full force on Monday on a combined SAG-AFTRA/WGA picket line in Los Angeles.

Among those spotted in a group photo shared by series lead/recently christened EP Shemar Moore were series regulars David Lin and Rochelle Aytes, plus recurring players such as Anna Enger Ritch (Powell), Brigitte Kali Canales (Cabrera), Nikiva Dionne (DDA Wells), Steve Villegas (Guzman), Peter Onorati (Mumford), Bre Blair (Annie Kay), Niko Pepaj (Alfaro) and Jessica Camacho (FBI Agent Vasquez).

“End this strike dammit!!! My daughter Frankie needs a new pair of shoes!!!!” wrote Moore on Instagram alongside a group photo taken by Jonathan Davino. “And Hondo needs to kick somebody’s ass!!! He’s bored!!!”

Crew member/stand-in Elizabeth Wachsberg also shared snaps from the picket line gathering, of herself with S.W.A.T. vets Stephanie Sigman (who played Captain Jessica Cortez in Seasons 1 and 2) and Lina Esco (who played Office Chris Alonso up until last season).

Photos by Elizabeth Wachsberg

Back in May, CBS reversed a decision to cancel S.W.A.T., handing the long-running procedural a 13-episode renewal for a seventh and final season.

Moore, who was added as an exec producer for said swan song, had lashed out at the cancellation news days prior, saying “it makes no sense” and adding: “I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake.”

Indeed, “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement. “We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve…. We look forward to its return next season.”

S.W.A.T. is currently expected back at “midseason” aka “however fast they can make episodes once the writers’ and actors’ have inked new deals with the AMPTP.”