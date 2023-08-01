Read Next: Breeders’ Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard React to Luke’s Premiere ‘Bombshell’: ‘It’s a Massive Shock’
Suspicion, Starring Uma Thurman, Cancelled at Apple TV+ After 1 Season

Nearly 18 months after its freshman finale dropped, the crime thriller Suspicion has been cancelled at Apple TV+, according to our sister publication Deadline. Its Season 1 ender — which was released back on March 18, 2022 — now serves as a series finale.

Apple did not immediately respond to TVLine’s request for comment.

Based on the Israeli drama False Flag, the eight-episode drama starred Oscar nominee Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman, a prominent businesswoman whose son was kidnapped from a New York hotel. Soon after, suspicion fell on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

“As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted,” the logline teased. “Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Suspicion‘s cast also included Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Suspicion‘s one-and-done axing. Disappointed to hear the news? Tell us below.

  1. The show was pretty good until the last two episodes, which were so so stupid. How such great actors could associate themselves with such an asinine storyline is beyond my comprehension. I guess the old saying “money talks, nobody walks” is applicable here.

