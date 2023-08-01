TVLine Items: Super Bowl Gets Slimed, Free Big Brother Live Feeds and More

Super Bowl LVIII is getting covered with green goo.

Nickelodeon will present the first-ever alternate telecast of the big game aimed at kids and families, airing on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 pm ET from Las Vegas.

The “slime-filled” broadcast will feature “next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more,” touts the official announcement. Additional programming and announcer details will be revealed at a later date.

The special presentation comes following Nickelodeon and CBS Sports’ previous team-up for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon. The two will also partner for the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 pm ET.

* Five Big Brother live-feed channels will be available for free on the streaming service Pluto TV following Season 25’s West Coast premiere on CBS on Aug. 2. A live feed will also be accessible 24/7 for Paramount+ subscribers.

* Effective today, the Canadian version of Paramount+ — which already streams Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard — has added all available episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, our sister site Variety reports. The service is also adding all past seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation (on Aug. 8 ), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Aug. 15), Star Trek: Voyager (Aug. 22), Star Trek: Enterprise (Aug. 29), and Star Trek: The Animated Series and Star Trek (the original series, Sept. 5).

* Amazon Freevee has unveiled a teaser trailer for the new season of the Australian soap Neighbours, premiering Monday, Sept. 18 and releasing new episodes daily, Monday-Thursday:

* HBO has released a trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10/9c:

