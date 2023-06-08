TVLine Items: CW Renews Sullivan’s Crossing, Rock Hudson Doc and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The CW isn’t waiting until fall to book a return trip to Sullivan’s Crossing.
The network has picked up a second season of the Canadian acquisition, featuring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), ahead of its CW debut Wednesdays this fall. Production is slated to begin later this year.
The series — which aired earlier this year on Canadian broadcaster CTV — centers around Maggie Sullivan (played by Morgan Kohan), a star neurosurgeon who “is forced to leave her career in Boston, along with her boyfriend, Andrew (Allan Hawco), to take refuge in Sullivan’s Crossing, the campground run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson),” per the official synopsis. “There, she must navigate her complicated present, while confronting her painful past. When she meets Cal Jones (Murray), the mysterious stranger who is helping her father, the two hit it off like oil and vinegar. Eventually Cal starts to grow on Maggie which only complicates things further as she must choose between a life in Boston and one in Sullivan’s Crossing.”
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Goliath, a three-part documentary series about basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, will premiere Friday, July 14 on Paramount+ With Showtime, before airing Sunday, July 16 at 10/9c on Showtime. A new episode will debut each subsequent Sunday on Showtime.
* HBO has released a trailer for the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, premiering Tuesday, June 28 at 9 pm:
* BET+ has released a trailer for its upcoming drama series Average Joe, starring Deon Cole (black-ish) and premiering Monday, June 26:
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Sullivan’s Crossing (season 2) will be co-produced by The CW.
The CW new shows:
– The Librarians: The Next Chapter (season 1)
– Joan (season 1) co-production with ITVX
– Son of a Critch (season 3) co-production with CBC
– Sullivan’s Crossing (season 2) co-production with CTV
I presume, the next show the CW will be announcing a renewal/co-production is “The Spencer Sisters” (because on the press site, the CW lists this show as “CW original series”)
I really love Son of a Critch. Never miss it. It’s like Young Sheldon without the annoying Sheldon and of course NFLD culture.
Canada at this point is on hold right now with renewing Spencer Sisters. It was the only show not announced in their renewal notice today. Because of the potential of a actor’s strike since Lea is SAG. So, they will make a decision later this year. Once they know the outcome. So, they have a idea of when they can shoot.
Sullivan’s Crossing is another adapatation of a Robyn Carr series. The series was boring as heck. Like a Virgin River-lite-llite. I wonder if they made the show is interesting.
It was fine… nothing to write home about, but what you’d expect for this type of show. I’m glad about the renewal though, it ended on a massive cliffhanger.
Why are we still waiting to’ hear about Superman and Lois? Quit jerking us fans around.
They have every reason to wait if they have decided to cancel (as now seems likely). An announcement before the end of the series would depress ratings for the final remaining episodes.
Like they care about ratings if it’s indeed cancelled. And we are now post May. And ratings in the summer have even less expectations. With so much strike action, with actors possibly going next. They don’t have to announce yet. Except traditionally, contracts are up June 30th unless to put an extension on it.