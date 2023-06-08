TVLine Items: CW Renews Sullivan’s Crossing, Rock Hudson Doc and More

The CW isn’t waiting until fall to book a return trip to Sullivan’s Crossing.

The network has picked up a second season of the Canadian acquisition, featuring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), ahead of its CW debut Wednesdays this fall. Production is slated to begin later this year.

The series — which aired earlier this year on Canadian broadcaster CTV — centers around Maggie Sullivan (played by Morgan Kohan), a star neurosurgeon who “is forced to leave her career in Boston, along with her boyfriend, Andrew (Allan Hawco), to take refuge in Sullivan’s Crossing, the campground run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson),” per the official synopsis. “There, she must navigate her complicated present, while confronting her painful past. When she meets Cal Jones (Murray), the mysterious stranger who is helping her father, the two hit it off like oil and vinegar. Eventually Cal starts to grow on Maggie which only complicates things further as she must choose between a life in Boston and one in Sullivan’s Crossing.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Goliath, a three-part documentary series about basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, will premiere Friday, July 14 on Paramount+ With Showtime, before airing Sunday, July 16 at 10/9c on Showtime. A new episode will debut each subsequent Sunday on Showtime.

* HBO has released a trailer for the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, premiering Tuesday, June 28 at 9 pm:

* BET+ has released a trailer for its upcoming drama series Average Joe, starring Deon Cole (black-ish) and premiering Monday, June 26:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?