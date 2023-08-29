Suits Creator Reveals Which Line the Royals Wouldn’t Let Meghan Markle Say

In a new interview about Suits‘ streaming resurgence, series creator Aaron Korsh reveals that Meghan Markle — who began dating Prince Harry towards the end of her run on the legal drama — had some of her dialogue changed at the request of the royal family.

One specific change was apparently made to the Season 7 episode “Inevitable,” during which Rachel (Markle) teaches Mike (Patrick J. Adams) how to play Poppycock, a game Rachel used to play with her family. “Poppycock” was actually an inside joke between Korsh and his in-laws, but due to concerns from the palace, the word was changed to “bulls–t.”

“The royal family did not want her saying the word,” Korsh tells The Hollywood Reporter. “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls–t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things [the royal family changed], but I can’t remember.”

Though Korsh was “aware” that the royals were reading scripts ahead of time, he doesn’t “remember the process by which they got them.” They didn’t weigh in often, but Korsch admits that suddenly having an outside force dictating what his characters couldn’t say was “a little irritating.”

“Any time that anybody tells you that you can’t do what you want to do, [being irritated is] your initial reaction,” Korsch says. “People will often ask me who I most relate to in the show, and I relate to all of them, I’ve had moments of all of them. But Harvey was a dick when he didn’t get his way, and when I didn’t get my way, my reaction would be to be like, ‘This is bulls–t!’ But then five minutes later, I’d be like, ‘Well, OK, it’s pretty reasonable. Whatever.'”

Markle met her now-husband in July 2016, with Kensington Palace publicly confirming their relationship that November. Following the announcement of their engagement in 2017, Markle also revealed that she would be exiting Suits after Season 7. The show continued for two more seasons after her departure.