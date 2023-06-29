Sex Educator Sue Johanson, Host of Talk Sex, Dead at 93

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Canadian sex education expert Sue Johanson, who shared frank advice on her cable TV talk show Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, has died at the age of 93. She passed away surrounded by family in a long-term care facility in Ontario; no cause of death has been released.
The news of Johanson’s death was confirmed by filmmaker Lisa Rideout, who directed a documentary about Johanson, Sex With Sue, that was released last year. “We know firsthand the positive impact Sue had on millions of people around the world,” Rideout said on Instagram. “Sue was an incredible, unstoppable force. She paved the way for how we talk about sex and sexuality today, unafraid of shattering taboos and toppling conservative viewpoints.”
A nurse in her native Canada with a background in family planning and human sexuality, Johanson began offering sex advice on a Canadian radio show, Sunday Night Sex Show, that became a TV show in 1985. The show was picked up in 2002 by Oxygen for American audiences and retitled Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, with the kindly older woman offering guidance on a wide array of taboo topics from sex toys to masturbation. The show ran until 2008, with Johanson also making appearances on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Late Show With David Letterman and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.
Dr. Sally from Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi: The Next Generation, RIP Dr. Sue Johanson
A tremendous person who you want to share a beer or 2 with !
I went to Catholic school so her show literally was my sex education class when I was a teenager. My classmates and I would whisper about “this old lady that waves dildos around” but we all watched because she was the only person that explained to us what a dildo (and condoms among other things) were. RIP
Sue Johanson was a true Canadian gem who educated so many, up for anything and was hilarious. Rest in peace Sue.🙏