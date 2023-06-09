Read Next: Is Crowded Room Mom Casting Curious? Was Manifest Captain Saved? How Would You Fix The Idol? And More TV Qs!
Succession Star Kieran Culkin Sees a Grim Future for Roman After the Series Finale: ‘He’s Very Much Alone’

Succession Finale Roman Kieran Culkin
Courtesy of HBO
Share

We’ll never know what happens to Succession‘s Roman Roy after he sips that Martini alone at the end of the series finale… but Kieran Culkin thinks it’s not a happy story.

“None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end,” Culkin tells Variety in a new interview about the HBO drama’s final episode. “A lot of people just go, ‘Well, he’s got tons of money — he’ll be fine!’ Which just isn’t really the case for these people. I don’t think it’s as simple as, ‘Well, I guess I’ve got my riches and my Martini, I’m fine.’ I don’t think he’s OK. No.”

The Succession finale — read our full recap here — ended with Roman and his siblings Kendall and Shiv losing control of their father’s mega-corporation Waystar to GoJo founder Lukas Matsson, with Shiv casting the deciding vote to sell the company to Matsson. The vote split the siblings apart, maybe for good, and that’s why Culkin sees it as a bad sign for Roman’s mental state moving forward: “If Roman’s cut out of the company, and there’s no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don’t have the capacity to say, ‘Hey, I miss you. Let’s get together and hang out.'”

He adds that Roman “not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it’s done, and he’s out, and they’re all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has f–king nobody. That’s it. And [his] siblings are out there, somewhere. And it’s not like we’re gonna get together for a beer. He’s very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?” 

Where do you think Roman ends up after the Succession finale? Tell us in the comments.

