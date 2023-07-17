Stumptown Star Drops Bombshell: Ill-Fated Season 2 Would’ve Featured New Love Interest for Cobie Smulders ‘Every Single Episode’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
File under: What Would’ve Happened Next.
Three years after ABC renewed, then un-renewed, Stumptown, series star Jake Johnson is revealing that Season 2 of the Cobie Smulders P.I. drama would’ve looked like a “totally different show” under the stewardship of new co-showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fringe) and a completely overhauled writers’ room.
“It was going to be a totally different show in a very exciting way,” Johnson, who played ex-con Grey McConnell, tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Everything was building. Every single episode [would have had] a new love interest for Cobie [Smulders’ character Dex], kissing and fight scenes every week,” which probably would’ve spelled doom for the love triangle between Dex, Grey and Miles (played by Michael Ealy).
In the Season 1 finale, which aired in March 2020, Ansel opened his front door to reveal his long-estranged mother, whose appearance stunned older sister Dex. It was then that the episode cut to black, before viewers got a peek at Mama Parios, who would’ve been formally introduced in Season 2.
At the time, series creator Jason Richman told TVLine that the introduction of Dex and Ansel’s mother would’ve eventually led to their father, too. “Mom leads to Dad in a way that’s kind of circuitous,” he teased. “It gives [us] this deep-rooted, compelling storyline [for] Season 2.”
Alas, COVID delays made a second season cost-prohibitive, and ABC cancelled Stumptown in September 2020. “I get word that the amount of COVID testing they need to do is wild,” Johnson recalls. “They have no idea how to do any of it with social distancing. So we got a very honest call where they just tell us that the cost of COVID made it so high that we’d need like Seinfeld-in-the-’90s success to justify making Season 2.”
Are you still upset about Stumptown‘s cancellation — more so now that you’ve read what Johnson revealed about Season 2? Sound off in Comments.
Yes, I loved that show and was so sorry about the roller coaster cancellation.
loved, loved that show, it was great
very dissappointed that it was cancelled
should bring it back!
Stumptown’s cancellation was such a gut punch! Loved the show and cast.
I understand that Covid seriously complicated the effort to produce season two – but why couldn’t plans go forward now? It was an original, quirkly show with great characters and wonderful acting and production values. Everyone had earned a season two… and it sounds like, if contracts could be pulled together, that the second season would be pretty much ready to film, once the writer and actor strikes are over. I feel as if we were robbed, and the cast and crew were robbed, especially as it ended on a bit of cliffhanger.
The main cast have all moved on to other projects.
Of the 7 actors who appeared in all 18 episodes, the only one currently in a TV show is Jake Johnson; a couple of the rest have one or two movies “upcoming” but mostly in production or post-production, but most are definitely free. It probably wouldn’t be too difficult to get them back together and work around Johnson’s commitments to Minx.
Yes, Stumptown’s cancellation irritated me just as much if not more than the cancellation of The Glades.
I really liked the show and the characters.
I am definitely still upset that it was cancelled. Now that I know why, at least I can understand, but am still upset because I loved that show.
ABC had to cancel season 2 because their dog ate their homework
No, I feel like the studio got a load of new scripts, or at least the outlines of scripts, and said no thank you. This sounds like a radical departure from S1. I could easily see the net deciding that this new direction didn’t work. I liked the show, but it was a middling hit ratings wise. So the net decreed a new direction was needed. But after seeing the execution of that new direction, the realized it wouldn’t work.
.
Cost is an issue that can be raised on any project, and covid issues were a convenient excuse for nets to get rid of shows that the net realized weren’t going to work.
Don’t know if I would have liked Dex with random new characters every episode. Would have loved to know why their parents left, wish they could tell us now that the story won’t be told.
I thought they made reference that they left because of her brother’s Down Syndrome.
Definitely bad timing if they wanted to have Cobie making out with and/or close-up fighting different people in each episode.
I really enjoyed Stumptown and hope the powers that be decide to bring it back once the writers and actors return to work. I’m even more eager after reading what had been planned for season 2.
That was a great show. I’m still bitter about it being cancelled!
Giving Dex a new love interest every week sounds terrible. Much more interested in exploring her relationships with Grey and Miles, or bringing in a singular new interest. Makes me a little more at peace that this was canceled. It was a great show on its own, but I watched for the actors that I liked more in their other projects (HIMYM, New Girl, and the also short-lived Almost Human).
What they planned to do with Season 2 may have been a turn off or may have been great, but I guess we’ll never know. I really liked this show. Smart-ass Private Investigators are one of my favorite genres and Cobie Smulders did a great job of pulling off that attitude. If you want to see how well a show like that can do, take a look at The Rockford Files. 7 seasons of great ratings (however they were starting to slip). The only reason it stopped was because James Garner could hardly walk; his knees were so badly damaged from running and taking falls in the first 6 seasons. Too bad ABC didn’t have the kahonnies to see what the future would’ve held for this show. I bet they would have been pleased.
Why all the ones I like?!
I liked this.
Now with nothing new coming for how long…..
Ridiculous
Loved Stump Town. Great show.