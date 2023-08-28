TVLine Items: Starstruck Return Date, AMC Shows on Max, OUAT on Hulu and More

Jessie and Tom’s Starstruck romance will pick back up next month, when Season 3 of the romantic comedy premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Max.

Starring and created by Rose Matafeo, the British series follows Jesse (Matafeo), “who is living in London and working at the local cinema while exploring a new single life after parting ways with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel),” reads the official synopsis. “Two years after the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.”

Matafeo recently shared a BBC Three trailer for the upcoming season, which you watch here.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Max will make seven AMC+ series available on its streaming service for 60 days, starting Friday, Sept. 1. The AMC+ Picks on Max collection will include Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-7), Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (Season 1), Dark Winds (Season 1), Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2), Ride With Norman Reedus (Seasons 1-5), A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3) and Killing Eve (Seasons 1-4).

* All seven seasons of ABC’s Once Upon a Time will begin streaming this Friday, Sept. 1 on Hulu.

* Rachel Melvin (ex-Chelsea) is among the latest RSVPs for Days of Our Lives’ Thursday, Sept. 7 episode paying tribute to the late John Aniston’s Victor Kiriakis, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* The film Heist 88, starring Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story), will debut exclusively on Paramount+ With Showtime on Friday, Sept. 29, and then will air on Showtime linear on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9/8c. The movie is inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history and tells the story of Jeremy Horne (Vance), “a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison.”

* Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs, airing Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?