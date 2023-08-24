Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ First Two Episodes to Air on CBS Next Month

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is beaming up from Paramount+ to the CBS mothership.

The first two episodes of the streaming Trek series will re-air on CBS, TVLine has learned, on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8/7c. The special airing is part of the annual “Star Trek Day” celebration, held each year on Sept. 8 to mark the anniversary of the original Star Trek‘s TV debut in 1966.

The episodes, “Strange New Worlds” and “Children of the Comet,” originally aired in May 2022 as part of Strange New Worlds‘ freshman season on Paramount+. The series — which stars Anson Mount as Enterprise captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One — is a prequel to the original Star Trek series and returned for Season 2 in June, with a Season 3 renewal already secured earlier this year.

Also included in the “Star Trek Day” festivities: a special program hosted by Jerry O’Connell that will stream online and feature an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, along with new merchandise for sale and theatrical screenings of Lower Decks across the U.S., the UK and Canada. (Head to StarTrek.com/Day for more info.)

Any Trekkies out there who will be watching Strange New Worlds for the first time on CBS? Beam down to the comments and let us know what you think about the special airing.