Star Trek: Prodigy EP Reacts to Cancellation at Paramount+: ‘We Are Completing Season 2’

Star Trek: Prodigy is down but by no means out.
In the wake of news that Paramount+ is reversing its renewal of the animated offshoot, exec producer Aaron J. Waltke is confirming our report that all Season 2 episodes will be completed and the search for a new home is underway.
“I have noticed some misleading headlines,” the EP shared on Twitter, “so all I can do is [reiterate that] we are completing Season 2 on schedule and seeking a new home!”
Waltke also assured fans, “Everyone on the cast and crew loves Star Trek: Prodigy deeply.”
Paramount+ also noted that Prodigy‘s inaugural 19-episode will be removed from its library “shortly.” Meanwhile, Par+ maintains that it remains committed to its upcoming slate of Star Trek projects, including the YA-targeted Starfleet Academy and the movie event Star Trek: Section 31.
Prodigy was one of four shows axed Friday at Paramount+, joining The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Queen of the Universe.
The numbers on season 1 must be abysmal for it to be better for them to remove it from P+ completely for the tax write off. Glad they are going to shop season 2 around.
Amazon license a lot of Trek shows for international audiences.They should grab this one too.
This was the most baffling of the cancellations and deletions for sure. No one is going to remember or care about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in three years, but this is Star Trek. People are still going to be watching Prodigy in 20 or 50 years. I don’t understand why any studio or creator would want to work with a streaming service at this point – this kind of treatment is such a slap in the face for the hundreds of people who work on these shows.
I don’t like that they are dumping prodigy. I liked and one of the reasons I subscribe to Paramount Plus is for Star Trek not Showtime.
I’m always sickened by news of a show that was renewed and then getting cancelled, even in cases which don’t affect me. But when it’s a show I love, like I did with Star Trek: Prodigy, it’s a lot more painful.
This show did such a good job of appealing to both new viewers and long-time viewers. They walked the line between serialized stories and more traditional episodic stories, and was always engaging. I really hope for the best as they search for a new home for the show. It absolutely deserves it.
Also, I hope they release the rest of the episodes on Blu-Ray.