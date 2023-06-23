Star Trek: Prodigy EP Reacts to Cancellation at Paramount+: ‘We Are Completing Season 2’

Star Trek: Prodigy is down but by no means out.

In the wake of news that Paramount+ is reversing its renewal of the animated offshoot, exec producer Aaron J. Waltke is confirming our report that all Season 2 episodes will be completed and the search for a new home is underway.

“I have noticed some misleading headlines,” the EP shared on Twitter, “so all I can do is [reiterate that] we are completing Season 2 on schedule and seeking a new home!”

Waltke also assured fans, “Everyone on the cast and crew loves Star Trek: Prodigy deeply.”

Paramount+ also noted that Prodigy‘s inaugural 19-episode will be removed from its library “shortly.” Meanwhile, Par+ maintains that it remains committed to its upcoming slate of Star Trek projects, including the YA-targeted Starfleet Academy and the movie event Star Trek: Section 31.

Prodigy was one of four shows axed Friday at Paramount+, joining The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Queen of the Universe.