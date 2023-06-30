Single Drunk Female, The Watchful Eye Cancelled at Freeform and Leaving Hulu July 1

Freeform is done following the sober adventures of Single Drunk Female, cancelling the comedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, the network has axed the the psychological thriller The Watchful Eye after just one season.

What’s more, all episodes of both series will be removed from Hulu on Saturday, July 1 (but still available to buy via iTunes and Amazon).

Single Drunk Female centered around Samantha Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who was forced to sober up and move back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy) after flaming out in New York.

Season 2 found Sam a year and half into her sobriety journey and finally feeling “like she has a life worth celebrating,” per the official synopsis. The show also starred Sasha Compere as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, Garrick Bernard as James and Ian Gomez (who was promoted to series regular) as Carol’s boyfriend Bob. The season also reunited Sheedy with her Breakfast Club co-star Molly Ringwald, who appeared as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.

The Watchful Eye, which premiered Jan. 30, starred Promised Land‘s Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a live-in nanny for a wealthy widower, Matthew (Chicago Fire‘s Warren Christie), and his son (The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Henry Joseph Samiri) in Manhattan’s historic Greybourne building. Elena was hired after Matthew’s wife Allie unexpectedly jumped from their balcony, kicking off the mystery of who was really behind her death.

Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates View Gallery 16 Images

In the March 27 finale, which now serves as the series ender, it was revealed that upper-crust lifelong dweller Mrs. Ivey (Gilmore Girls‘ Kelly Bishop) saw Allie’s desire to open up the Greybourne family trust to a branch of the family that had been excluded as a threat. The review could expose that Mrs. Ivey’s biological mother was actually the nanny, so she sought the help of her niece’s husband Dick, who took things too far in his desire to get on the Greybourne board. He prescribed Allie anti-anxiety meds that would cause her to have hallucinations and appear unstable before the board. But instead, they made her suicidal, and Dick watched her jump to her death.

Tory (Person of Interest‘s Amy Acker) got that confession out of her husband after she poisoned his smoothie. Distraught by Dick’s ugly words about her sister, Tory picked up a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed her husband. When Elena walked in on the bloody scene, Tory announced, “We’re going to need a shovel.”

The ensemble also included Jon Ecker (Chicago Fire, Queen of the South) as Elena’s detective boyfriend, Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as another nanny and Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) as a teenage resident of the Greybourne.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!