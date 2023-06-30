Single Drunk Female, The Watchful Eye Cancelled at Freeform and Leaving Hulu July 1

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Freeform is done following the sober adventures of Single Drunk Female, cancelling the comedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, the network has axed the the psychological thriller The Watchful Eye after just one season.
What’s more, all episodes of both series will be removed from Hulu on Saturday, July 1 (but still available to buy via iTunes and Amazon).
Single Drunk Female centered around Samantha Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who was forced to sober up and move back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy) after flaming out in New York.
Season 2 found Sam a year and half into her sobriety journey and finally feeling “like she has a life worth celebrating,” per the official synopsis. The show also starred Sasha Compere as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, Garrick Bernard as James and Ian Gomez (who was promoted to series regular) as Carol’s boyfriend Bob. The season also reunited Sheedy with her Breakfast Club co-star Molly Ringwald, who appeared as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.
The Watchful Eye, which premiered Jan. 30, starred Promised Land‘s Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a live-in nanny for a wealthy widower, Matthew (Chicago Fire‘s Warren Christie), and his son (The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Henry Joseph Samiri) in Manhattan’s historic Greybourne building. Elena was hired after Matthew’s wife Allie unexpectedly jumped from their balcony, kicking off the mystery of who was really behind her death.
In the March 27 finale, which now serves as the series ender, it was revealed that upper-crust lifelong dweller Mrs. Ivey (Gilmore Girls‘ Kelly Bishop) saw Allie’s desire to open up the Greybourne family trust to a branch of the family that had been excluded as a threat. The review could expose that Mrs. Ivey’s biological mother was actually the nanny, so she sought the help of her niece’s husband Dick, who took things too far in his desire to get on the Greybourne board. He prescribed Allie anti-anxiety meds that would cause her to have hallucinations and appear unstable before the board. But instead, they made her suicidal, and Dick watched her jump to her death.
Tory (Person of Interest‘s Amy Acker) got that confession out of her husband after she poisoned his smoothie. Distraught by Dick’s ugly words about her sister, Tory picked up a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed her husband. When Elena walked in on the bloody scene, Tory announced, “We’re going to need a shovel.”
The ensemble also included Jon Ecker (Chicago Fire, Queen of the South) as Elena’s detective boyfriend, Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as another nanny and Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) as a teenage resident of the Greybourne.
TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!
Freeform is useless. They barely have any shows anymore.
I was just going to ask what shows does Freeform even have left?
What a shame. I was looking forward to seeing where they were going to take the SDF characters next.
It will be the end of an era next year when Grown-ish ends. I was watching Kyle XY back when the channel was ABC Family, and had at least one show every year since then I stuck around for. But times have changed, and idk how much longer Freeform can last when out of its three remaining shows, one is ending, and the other, I imagine, is not far behind it. I’m curious to see if it’ll still around in a few years.
Well, crap, now we’ll never know the whole story in “The Watchful Eye.”
What is even the point in watching anything these days when networks are going to axe them so early in their runs? Are all networks actively trying to push away their audiences? What kind of business strategy is that even supposed to be when they need US, our eyeballs, for their ratings to be sustainable? What is even the argument behind these cancelations? Ratings? Budget? I doubt it is the latter. Doesn’t get any better when it’s always more female lead shows the ones getting the axe. I hope these shows can get shop and find new homes were they are much better appreciated. If Warrior Nun can find a home, nothing’s impossible.
Agreed absolutely. Any other industry behaving like this would go bankrupt in five minutes flat with such discouragement of goodwill.
No!! I’m bummed about The Watchful Eye!! Really liked that one & liked the cast. It was something different & a little intriguing. Disappointing!!
UUUUGH. I really liked The Watchful Eye – it had great mysteries and a great cast, and clearly had more stories to tell. THIS is the true cancel culture – we’re living in it.
Watchful Eye was solid, but I’m not upset that it got cancelled. Single Drunk Female, though? I’m sad about that one. I thought it was a really good show. I’ll miss it.
Bummed, but not surprised, about SDF
Yeah. I tried with it. I really did. Great cast. But the premise was just unsustainable. Watch folks suffer through one embarrassing failure after another gets real old, real quick.
Noooooo! I just found Single Drunk Female!
Used to watch Melissa and Joey and Baby Daddy. They had a brand that was strong, now it doesn’t seem that way.
Well, heck. The Watchful Eye was a great ride. Pity we don’t get to see Amy Acker really shine now.
Single Drunk Female really suffered from branding issues. The initial commercials made it seem like it was a goofy sitcom about a woman that didn’t care about anyone else.
It was actually a deep show that tackled addiction and kind of had a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend vibe to it.
Unfortunately there is no network that is likely to pick it up. The idea of MAX picking it up and it getting a little edgier is intriguing, but they’re cancelling shows, not renewing them.
I stopped starting new shows on Freeform because they don’t keep anything around.
MUST. KILL. ALL. PROGRAMMING. NOT. BASED. ON, STAR WARS. IP!
Freeform hardly ever stick with their shows, it’s hard to even want to watch their shows.
Damn! I hope that single drunk female can maybe find a home somewhere else 🤞
This is so disappointing. Single Drunk Female was a great show. I’m thoroughly bummed.
What a bummer! LOVED SDF
Heads up! Hulu now has both of these shows leaving on Sunday which means you have until Saturday night (Sunday morning) until 2:59 ET to watch them.
Disappointed about the Watchful Eye! It was so watchable – great characters and an intriguing mystery. Seemed like a pretty strong show. Was looking forward to Sn2. Another disappointment!
I’m confused, I thought The Watchful Eye was a Hulu original show that would also air on Freeform as a strategy to get more views.
No, ‘The Watchful Eye’ was always a Freeform drama where its latest episode would be available on Hulu a day after it airs.
Wow! It turns out you need an audience to make money on a television show. Who knew?