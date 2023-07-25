TVLine Items: Silo Pauses Season 2, Women in Hip-Hop Trailer and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Apple TV+’s Silo was able to dodge the WGA strike, but the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage has brought filming on Season 2 to a halt.
Based on Hugh Howey’s Wool/Shift/Dust novels (shop Amazon) and created for television by Justified alum Graham Yost, Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, who mysteriously reside in a mile-deep home that protects them from the world outside.
With all Season 2 scripts completed ahead of the WGA strike, Silo began filming its sophomore run last month in London. But as reported by our sister site Deadline, a planned break in filming is now expected to be indefinite, amid the SAG-AFTRA strike that kicked off July 13.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* No One Will Save You, a 20th Century Studios psychological thriller that pits Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) against “decidedly unearthly intruders,” will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Friday, Sept. 22.
* The stand-up comedy special Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far will debut Thursday, Aug. 17 on Max; watch a trailer:
* Netflix has released a trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, a four-episode documentary series premiering Wednesday, Aug. 9:
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
So ridiculous this strike. We aint going to get anything good to watch for long time. Normally we wait 1,5years for new season and now its going to be 2years or more depending how long this silly circus goes on. I cant believe how they can put everything on hold.
Its not ridiculous for those who are striking. For them, it’s their career. For us, it’s a past time or hobby, if you prefer.
You go through enough of these (strikes, covid) which put a halt to everything and you learn to develop other interests. I’m also glad I have quite a few great shows on DVD I can watch. This too shall pass, they need to do what’s right for them and their livelihood. It’s easy looking from the outside and having opinions but in reality this is their jobs and so much goes on we never know about.