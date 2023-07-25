TVLine Items: Silo Pauses Season 2, Women in Hip-Hop Trailer and More

Apple TV+’s Silo was able to dodge the WGA strike, but the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage has brought filming on Season 2 to a halt.

Based on Hugh Howey’s Wool/Shift/Dust novels (shop Amazon) and created for television by Justified alum Graham Yost, Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, who mysteriously reside in a mile-deep home that protects them from the world outside.

With all Season 2 scripts completed ahead of the WGA strike, Silo began filming its sophomore run last month in London. But as reported by our sister site Deadline, a planned break in filming is now expected to be indefinite, amid the SAG-AFTRA strike that kicked off July 13.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* No One Will Save You, a 20th Century Studios psychological thriller that pits Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) against “decidedly unearthly intruders,” will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Friday, Sept. 22.

* The stand-up comedy special Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far will debut Thursday, Aug. 17 on Max; watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, a four-episode documentary series premiering Wednesday, Aug. 9:

