Silo Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Avoiding the one-and-done fate of so many sci-fi series of late, Silo has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The pickup comes seven episodes into the dystopian drama’s inaugural 10-episode season.

Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling novels, Silo centers on the last 10,000 people on earth. The twist? They all live in a mile-deep silo, which is allegedly protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer-turned-sheriff who begins to unravel the mystery behind the underground civilization.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said showrunner Graham Yost in a statement. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+: “It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s No. 1 drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2.”

The Silo ensemble also includes Common (The Chi), Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead) and Tim Robbins (Mystic River).