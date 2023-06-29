Mandy Patinkin Marriage Comedy, Gattaca Reboot Among Four Series Scrapped at Showtime

We won’t get to see Mandy Patinkin’s adorable real-life marriage become a TV show after all.

Showtime has scrapped four series that were in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter, led by Seasoned, a comedy based on Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody’s 43-year marital bond. The comedy, which was first announced last year and earned a six-episode series order at the network, was to star Patinkin and Grody and follow “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple.”

The other casualties at Showtime include a planned series adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi film Gattaca, which originally starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and was set in a future world filled with biologically superior humans born free of genetic defects. Homeland veterans Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon were attached as executive producers, with Gansa set to serve as showrunner if it went to series.

Also on the scrap heap: Sweetness, a female-led anthology series from Oscar-nominated writer Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve); and Split, a secret-agent thriller that would’ve followed the double life of an American spy. They join a number of Showtime cancellations this year, including American Gigolo and I Love That For You.

