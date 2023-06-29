Read Next: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Recap: Did La’an and Kirk Alter an Infamous Villain’s Future?
Mandy Patinkin Marriage Comedy, Gattaca Reboot Among Four Series Scrapped at Showtime

Mandy-Patinkin-and-Kathryn-Grody-Showtime-Series
Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redux
We won’t get to see Mandy Patinkin’s adorable real-life marriage become a TV show after all.

Showtime has scrapped four series that were in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter, led by Seasoned, a comedy based on Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody’s 43-year marital bond. The comedy, which was first announced last year and earned a six-episode series order at the network, was to star Patinkin and Grody and follow “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple.”

Gattaca Series

The other casualties at Showtime include a planned series adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi film Gattaca, which originally starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and was set in a future world filled with biologically superior humans born free of genetic defects. Homeland veterans Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon were attached as executive producers, with Gansa set to serve as showrunner if it went to series.

Also on the scrap heap: Sweetness, a female-led anthology series from Oscar-nominated writer Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve); and Split, a secret-agent thriller that would’ve followed the double life of an American spy. They join a number of Showtime cancellations this year, including American Gigolo and I Love That For You.

Are you sorry we won’t get to see the Patinkins on your TV? Or is another title on this list more your speed? Hit the comments to give us your take on the news.

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. All of those sound pretty interesting (maybe not the spy show so much)! Sad to hear it.

    Reply

  2. Really hope that Seasoned finds a home elsewhere. I don’t have Showtime/Paramount+, so if the show does land on a different service, I might have a chance to see it. Loved their videos during the pandemic.

    Reply
