Shining Vale Season 2 Scares Up Starz Release Date, First Photos

The horror comedy Shining Vale will return for Season 2 on, fittingly, Friday the 13th of October — where it will land on the Starz app at midnight and air on Starz at 9/8c.

Starz announced the Season 2 release date on Tuesday, while also releasing a few first-look photos (seen above and below).

Season 1 of Shining Vale introduced Pat and Terry Phelps (played by Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear), the heads of a dysfunctional family that tried to run from their problems by moving their kids into a Victorian mansion in small-town Connecticut. The only problem? The place may be haunted. Once settled in, Pat encountered Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), a demon who possessed her body and turned her life upside down. When the family stepped in to “save” Pat, they committed her to a psychiatric hospital where she sees an old photo of a nurse who looks just like her demon Rosemary.

Season 2 kicks off four months later, when Pat’s insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don’t need her… Terry doesn’t remember her… and to make matters worse, Pat’s new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary! Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past….

In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, Shining Vale stars Merrin Dungey as Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor, and Gus Birney and Dylan Gage as Pat and Terry’s teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake. The series also features Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn.

Want scoop on Shining Vale Season 2, or for any other TV show