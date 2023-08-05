Young and the Restless’ Sharon Farrell Dead at 82

Daytime TV vet Sharon Farrell, who played Florence “Flo” Webster on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, has died. She was 82 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell died unexpectedly on May 15 of natural causes. Her son, Chance Boyer, first confirmed her death on Saturday.

Farrell’s career spanned seven decades. Prior to Y&R, she starred as Detective Lori Wilson during the 12th and final season of the original Hawaii Five-O, opposite Jack Lord. She also recurred on Saints and Sinners and Dr. Kildare.

She made her Y&R debut in 1991, when Flo arrived in Genoa City to live with her daughter Nina (played by Tricia Cast). Flo worked as a part-time prostitute, and was famously tricked into marrying her daughter’s ex-husband, notorious con-artist David Kimble — a marriage that was later invalidated.

Farrell departed Y&R in 1997, at which point Flo left Genoa City and moved to Los Angeles.

On the big screen, Farrell is best known for her turn as Lenore in the 1974 horror flick It’s Alive. She made her film debut in 1959’s Kiss Her Goodbye, and went on to star in such titles as Marlowe (opposite James Garner) and The Reivers (opposite Steve McQueen).

She last appeared in a supporting role in the 2013 web-series Broken at Love.