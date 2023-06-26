Read Next: Outlander’s David Berry Has Choice Words for Jamie (‘He’s a D–khead’) After Episode 2 — Watch Video
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Reveals Which Product Made Her Nearly a Half Billion Dollars in Three Years

Shark Tank Best Deals Barbara Corcoran Most Profitable Products
Courtesy of ABC
Share

One Shark Tank product has been the gift that keeps on giving for Barbara Corcoran.

The real estate mogul was asked on the podcast The Daniel Mac Show which investment she made on the ABC show turned out to be the most profitable, and she answered without hesitation: The Original Comfy, the cozy wearable blanket that was first pitched in a Season 9 episode. That product “made me $468 million dollars in three years,” Corcoran adds. (And don’t compare it to a Snuggie! She hates that.)

Best 'Shark Tank' Products
Best Shark Tank Products & Where to Buy Them
View List

Corcoran remembers striking a deal with The Comfy’s creators, offering them $50,000 for a third of the business. At roughly a 10,000x return on her money, that sounds like a sound investment to us, but Corcoran notes: “Don’t worry. I’ve lost on so many others.” (The Comfy’s history is a bit more complicated than that as well: After hundreds of millions in sales, the company was recently plagued by financial issues and executive turmoil, and Corcoran was bought out of the company last year and resigned from the board.)

Shark Tank will return for a 15th season this fall on ABC. What’s your favorite product that you bought after seeing it pitched on the show? Do you have a Comfy lying around somewhere? Hit the comments to share all your Shark Tank thoughts.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I love Shark Tank and have watched it since its inception but I bought the banana hat things and feel really stupid because they do not work…bummer.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 26, 2023
03:00 AM
Average Joe
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorClaim to FameNHL AwardsThe Rising
09:00 PM
The Bachelorette
10:00 PM
Cruel SummerReservation Dogs
11:00 PM
Happy Valley
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad