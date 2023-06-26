Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Reveals Which Product Made Her Nearly a Half Billion Dollars in Three Years

One Shark Tank product has been the gift that keeps on giving for Barbara Corcoran.

The real estate mogul was asked on the podcast The Daniel Mac Show which investment she made on the ABC show turned out to be the most profitable, and she answered without hesitation: The Original Comfy, the cozy wearable blanket that was first pitched in a Season 9 episode. That product “made me $468 million dollars in three years,” Corcoran adds. (And don’t compare it to a Snuggie! She hates that.)

Corcoran remembers striking a deal with The Comfy’s creators, offering them $50,000 for a third of the business. At roughly a 10,000x return on her money, that sounds like a sound investment to us, but Corcoran notes: “Don’t worry. I’ve lost on so many others.” (The Comfy’s history is a bit more complicated than that as well: After hundreds of millions in sales, the company was recently plagued by financial issues and executive turmoil, and Corcoran was bought out of the company last year and resigned from the board.)

