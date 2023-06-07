Read Next: The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer and Former Heavyweight Champ, Dead at 81
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain in Emotional Post

Shannen Doherty Cancer Brain Diagnosis Update
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Share

Veteran TV actress Shannen Doherty has announced that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum revealed the news with an Instagram video on Tuesday that showed her receiving the first round of radiation to her brain in January. “My fear is obvious,” Doherty added in a caption. “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.” She went on to thank her doctors and the staff that helped her, “but that fear… The turmoil… the timing of it all… This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation before going into remission. She revealed that the cancer had returned, though, in a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, adding that it had progressed to Stage 4, meaning the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

The actress has still been working steadily since her initial diagnosis, though, including the tongue-in-cheek offshoot BH90210, which aired on Fox for a single season, and a guest role on Riverdale in a 2019 episode paying tribute to late cast member Luke Perry, who starred opposite Doherty on 90210.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

7 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I love the strong, resilient woman Shannen became after overcoming such a chaotic lifestyle early in her career… and my heart truly breaks for all she faces now. Sending her good thoughts and genuine wishes for a graceful outcome. Yes, a miracle would be most welcome.

    Reply

  2. Sending her all kinds of positive vibes and thoughts!

    Reply

  3. Lets hope she will make it through this.

    Reply

  4. I am very sad ti hear this news. I still watch Charmed every day during the week on TNT. I’ve seen every episode probably hundreds of times. I will continue praying for you.

    Reply

  5. Sending light, love, and warmth to Shannen.

    Reply

  6. MY heart and prayers for you and your family 🙏🙏
    God help you I survived a lot 🙏 God can help you and your family ❤️🤗🙏
    I am so very proud of you All you deserve and did in your life time.
    You pretty lady and family also
    I always 🙏 going pray for you and everyone who going threw cancer
    And other things and issues

    Big hugs and love
    Alycia Slavin

    Reply

  7. God Bless

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 08, 2023
03:00 AM
ArnoldAvatar: The Way of WaterThe ClearingSomewhere BoyThe Ultimatum: Queer Love
08:00 PM
The Real Housewives of Orange County
09:00 PM
Burden of ProofRiverdaleVanderpump Rules
10:00 PM
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 37: Native American & Indigenous Writers Takeover At Disney, CW/WB Day At Warner Bros
Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 37: Native American & Indigenous Writers Takeover At Disney, CW/WB Day At Warner Bros
Messi Chooses MLS’ Inter Miami Over Barcelona, Saudi League
Messi Chooses MLS’ Inter Miami Over Barcelona, Saudi League
Why Netflix Shares May Be Worth $500 Again
Why Netflix Shares May Be Worth $500 Again
Embracing Messy Women: Elle Fanning, Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez and Janelle James on How Comedy Lets Characters Be Flawed
Embracing Messy Women: Elle Fanning, Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez and Janelle James on How Comedy Lets Characters Be Flawed
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad