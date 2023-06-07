Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain in Emotional Post

Veteran TV actress Shannen Doherty has announced that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum revealed the news with an Instagram video on Tuesday that showed her receiving the first round of radiation to her brain in January. “My fear is obvious,” Doherty added in a caption. “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.” She went on to thank her doctors and the staff that helped her, “but that fear… The turmoil… the timing of it all… This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation before going into remission. She revealed that the cancer had returned, though, in a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, adding that it had progressed to Stage 4, meaning the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

The actress has still been working steadily since her initial diagnosis, though, including the tongue-in-cheek offshoot BH90210, which aired on Fox for a single season, and a guest role on Riverdale in a 2019 episode paying tribute to late cast member Luke Perry, who starred opposite Doherty on 90210.