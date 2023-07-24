ESPN Commentator Shaka Hislop Collapses During Live Broadcast

ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop is “conscious and talking” after suddenly collapsing during the network’s live soccer coverage on Sunday night.

As seen in the video below, Hislop and fellow ESPN personality Dan Thomas were leading the pre-game coverage of a friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid on Sunday, when Hislop began to stumble and fell to the ground. Thomas yelled for assistance, and the broadcast quickly cut to commercial.

Thomas later offered an update on Hislop’s condition at halftime, informing viewers that Hislop was awake and talking, and, frankly, “a little embarrassed about it all.”

“He’s apologized profusely,” Thomas said with a laugh. “Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious… Fortunately, we spoke to his wife, and things are looking OK.”

Prior to his gig at ESPN, where he provides commentary for ESPN FC, Hislop enjoyed a long career in professional soccer as a goalkeeper. He most memorably played for Newcastle United, but was also a member of Reading, West Ham United, Portsmouth and FC Dallas throughout his pro career.