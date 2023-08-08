How Did Secret Invasion Possibly Cost $212M, Way More Than Box Office Hits Like Barbie and Oppenheimer?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Disney+’s latest live-action Marvel series, Secret Invasion, reportedly carried a budget of $212 million — meaning it cost more than six out of this year’s Top 10 box office blockbusters.
And while several sites, after Forbes reported on that shocking sticker price, have already asked versions of, “How on Earth is that possible?,” I am here, back from vacation, to ask TVLine readers….
How on Earth is that possible?!?!
Assume that a Secret Invasion spoiler or two follows….
I was told there would be no math when we launched TVLine, but nonetheless, here are some numbers to mull before we break down the pricier moments from each of the six episodes.
* Secret Invasion‘s total running time was 4 hours, 32 minutes (including closing credits). The longest-running blockbusters out of 2023’s current Top 10 are Oppenheimer (which spanned three hours) and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (2 hours, 43 minutes). Most everything else was much closer to a lean two hours, and even less.
* Even if you get bogged down in pro-rating costs over running time, Secret Invasion cost $780K/minute compared to Oppenheimer’s $555K/minute. And though Oppenheimer was talky and used practical effects when needed, it had a sprawling, stacked cast.
* The budgets for other Marvel TV series are hard to lock down; it’s only because Secret Invasion filmed in London under the government’s Television Tax Relief program that its price tag became public. But per assorted online reports, only WandaVision and She-Hulk, which each cost $225 million (or $25 million/episode), had bigger budgets.
* Samuel L. Jackson, by one very unofficial tally, fetches $10-$20 million for a lead role in a motion picture. Don Cheadle was pulling in about $8 million for each of the Infinity War films.
All told, the budget for Secret Invasion was larger than the movies Super Mario ($100M), Barbie ($100M), Across the Spiderverse ($100M), Oppenheimer ($100M), Ant-Man 3 ($200M) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($200M).
Meaning, that out of this year’s box office Top 10, only Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ($250M), Fast X ($340M!), The Little Mermaid ($250M) and Dead Reckoning Part 1 ($291M) cost more.
And if you venture beyond the Top 10 box office grossers, Secret Invasion cost nearly as much as the heavily delayed/reshot The Flash ($220M) and a lot more than the action- and stunts-packed John Wick 4 ($100M) — yet nowhere near as much as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($295M).
Yet no matter how you slice it, where — where? — did that $212 million appear on-screen?
This morning I combed all six episodes of Secret Invasion, and sprinkled above and below are screenshots of some reasonable guesses as to the “pricier” scenes from each — most notably, the premiere’s bombing of a Moscow square (which was explodey and involved many extras), the midseason attack on President Ritson’s motorcade, and the finale’s CGI punch-fest.
Yet for Episode 2, I was hard-pressed to find any “expensive”-looking moment/sequence, and had to settle on the tarmac scene just due to it being a location shoot with many extras. The rest of Episode 2 was a lot of talking scenes (Talos/Fury, Fury/Rhodey), often between just two to three characters.
Shall we assume that the finale’s big fight, though it was only four minutes long (and that’s not accounting for cutaways to the Rhodey/Fury hospital face-off), contributed most to the Secret Invasion bill?
But perhaps most stinging is that Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not get much bang for their buck. When all was said and done, Secret Invasion netted poor reviews — nearly half of those who voted in a TVLine poll ranked it among the two worst Marvel series — and its viewership reportedly has been on the low side amongst MCU TV series.
How/where do you suspect Secret Invasion rang up a tab of $212 million?
Seeing all those numbers……..what an unbelievable waste of money. Somewhat related: once Ahsoka ends, I’m cancelling my Disney+ subscription.
If true, that’s crazy. They should’ve put some of that money into a better storyline and spent less on CGI.
Studios were letting productions go wild with money. See this and Citadel as two examples. I bet we will see a big reduction in budgets post-strike.
I can only assume a lot of actors are getting very well paid for not very much work on that project.
.
Also find it incredible that She-Hulk had an even bigger budget, given how poor much of the CGI was on that show and it had a much less high-profile cast than SI.
The series, like a lot of other films & TV shows was filmed during the height of the Omicron epidemic in England. Was there any consideration to added COVID protocols which probably slowed production being a part of the cost to the show? Also, Disney delayed this show from earlier this year, perhaps the additional post-production period increased the expense of keeping people employed like VFX artists & other creators past their original plans.
It was just so boring. I started it thinking that they were going for the old school spy thriller feel like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but I never felt any excitement. Even the actors seemed bored.
But mainly there was little time to get invested in interesting characters. By the time I found out Nick Fury had a wife and she was a Skrull, I couldn’t care less. Fury was a great character in the movies, but the theme in the TV series seemed to be that he’s old, out of touch and maybe should retire. And maybe he should since he missed this massive Skrull takeover.
And those deaths of key characters. They were familiar to the audience and could have boosted interest.
Paraphrasing from Eric Idle:
“It’s a lot easier for a producer to steal a million dollars from a $100M budget than an $11M budget”.
Covid protocols and vfx backlogs have caused budget overruns for almost every movie and tv show in the past 4 years and that probably won’t stop until we get projects that enter preproduction at a time after every project shutdown by the strikes have finished postproduction barring there isn’t yet another existenial circumstance that prevents studios from sticking to a set schedule through every phase of production
Money laundering on steroids.
money laundering. glad in retrospect they didn’t use any agents of shield cast, they deserve way better than whatever it was that was going on here
Feigi is disorganised and undisciplined. And that costs. He has complete script rewrites during filming, lengthy re-shoots until the last possible deadline, where as much as half of a project is redone. Avengers Endgame has the cast wearing CGI costumes because they couldn’t decide on a design before the shooting day. Especial Effects are being overhauled and changed until the week of release. Perhaps this chaos is part of the process and why some great film and TV was created. But that costs a lot of money. Iron Man threw out its script on day one of shooting. He took his film approach to TV, but, TV, usually, is very different. Everything is planned ahead and tightly budgeted. That is why 10 episodes of House of the Dragon, 10 hours of content, came in at only 200 million while looking top-notch. They nail the pre-production.
I mean, Hollywood wastes money all the time, so I’m not entirely sure I can chastise nor justify the spending. I did come here, however, to say that I love the idea behind this article. It can’t be great being an entertainment reporter these days, with the strikes. Every site is posting obvious “news”, like “Walker Delayed!”, so I just want to say I appreciate out-of-the-box content approaches like this. Nice work!