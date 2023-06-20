TVLine Items: School Spirits Renewed, Squid Game Season 2 Cast and More

Peyton List’s adventures in teen purgatory will continue at Paramount+ with a Season 2 renewal of School Spirits, TVLine has learned.

The supernatural mystery series, which stars List as the ghost of a high school student who must solve her own murder, wrapped its eight-episode first season on April 12. School Spirits also stars Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese and Rainbow Wedell.

Production on Season 2 is expected to begin sometime in 2024, with Oliver Goldstick returning as showrunner.

* Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all return for Squid Game Season 2, Netflix confirmed during its annual Tudum fan event on Saturday. They will be joined by four new cast members — Yim Si-Wan, Hang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun. Meet the newbies below:

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2!



And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Streamberry US (@netflix) June 17, 2023

* The following performers have been announced for the 2023 BET Awards: 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. The show airs live on Sunday, June 25 at 8/7c.

* Too Hot to Handle Season 5 will premiere Friday, July 14 on Netflix.

* Season 4 of truTV’s Tacoma FD will premiere on Thursday, July 20 (10 pm). Returning cast members include Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky, Steve Lemme as Captain Eddie Penisi, Marcus Henderson as Granny, Gabriel Hogan as Ike and Hassie Harrison as Lucy. Watch the trailer: