Scandal Stars Stage Olitz Reunion on the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Olivia and Fitz are joining forces to clean up yet another mess.

On Friday, former Scandal co-stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young reunited on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Washington shared photos of the group holding signs that read, “Guild vs. Evil,” “Union Power,” and “What is creativity worth?”

“Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today,” Washington wrote on Twitter. “Any bit helps! We’re in this together!”

Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today



Any bit helps! We're in this together

Their reunion comes five years after the ABC series finale aired in April 2018. The Scandal cast last got together in July 2020 for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s “Stars in the House“ live stream series benefiting The Actors Fund. (Watch the cast reflect on surprising secrets.)

tony goldwyn kerry washington

In case you need a refresher, the series followed political fixer Olivia Pope (Washington) and her team who made unbelievable sacrifices to manage crises affecting the nation’s elite, like the President of the United States (Goldwyn) and his wife, Mellie (Young). All seven seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

The Scandal stars, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.

