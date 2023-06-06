SAG-AFTRA Members Authorize Strike With 97% Approval as Deadline Looms

There may be another Hollywood strike coming soon.
The members of SAG-AFTRA — the union representing actors in film, TV and theater — voted to authorize a strike with a resounding 97.91 percent voting yes, the union announced on Monday. Now to be clear, the vote doesn’t mean a strike is happening. In fact, SAG-AFTRA has not even begun to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers yet. But negotiations begin later this week, with the SAG-AFTRA contract set to expire on June 30, and the vote authorizes the union’s board to call a strike if a deal is not reached.
If they did strike, they’d join the Writers Guild of America on the picket line, with the WGA announcing a strike when their contract expired on May 1. That strike is now extending into its second month, with writers asking producers for increased residuals on streaming content, an end to so-called “mini rooms” that greatly reduce the number of writers working on a project and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence, among other demands. SAG-AFTRA is looking to get many of the same concessions, and SAG-AFTRA members have been actively picketing studios and production locations along with WGA members, with numerous film and TV productions being shut down as a result.
“The strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement. Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”
I wonder who is in the 3% who voted no.
I predict they come to an agreement without going on strike. The studios want to try and put all the onus on the WGA and “divide and conquer” as I saw someone say. The directors agreed pretty fast and I bet SAG will also.
This is the second time the DGA quickly gave in, they just have a lot less issues than writers and actors. SAG and WGA are much more closely aligned in their goals and what they need.
We’ll see. I bet SAG comes to an agreement before the WGA does and then the WGA will lose a lot of leverage. Not saying I want that to happen, just that I think it will happen.
Hm, I’m not optimistic for WGA, after DGA I think SAG/AFTRA will probably make a deal as well. WGA will have to settle for a version of whatever their terms are. When AMPTP was able to spin the mandatory staffing minimums ask into a P.R. battle for WGA, they needed to pivot to a different idea for mini-rooms. Like a contract guarantee that writers who are involved in a preproduction mini-room get first offer with wage benefits if the show goes to production. Instead they came up with nothing for a month, so here we are.
Please. I hope they strike too. Entertainment is no longer such. It is indoctrination. I’m good with soccer.
So… what are you doing on a website about TV shows if you find them so terrible?
If that’s your standard, it has always been. It was indoctrination when it exclusively pushed white Ameri-Christian Values™ as well.
I don’t get it, they ask for the same as the WGA and that is what, no more mini room writers for tv shows, more money from streaming shows? Do the actors want a production title that earns them a percentage of the revenue, how do you divide it, is it just for the lead actors or for people with returning status as well.
And about these mini writers room, does it nog make sense that series that have 8 episode seasons have less writers than a show that has 22 of 24? I’m no expert but some of these demands sound like demands to help get writers who are members of the union writing work, the question is do you really need that many writers. It seems these days many directors who sign on to a project do part of the writing themselves so why would you need a writers room that has 10 or more writers?
Hope SAG-AFTRA membership stands firm and fully achieves their goals.
Thank goodness I have hundreds of recorded TV episodes stored in my archive so I can weather the storm
I have a feeling in my gut that things are going to get worse before they get better with these ongoing strikes!
Gosh, this is a nightmare! Shows are never going to come back on at this rate, with a new strike. All we are going to be left with are more and more reality shows. Also, why haven’t they started to negotiate if the deadline is on June 30th? Doesn’t seem very smart to just leave themselves 2 weeks to come up with something.