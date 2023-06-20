Ryan Murphy Leaving Netflix After Multi-Million Dollar Deal Expires

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Netflix is saying goodbye to one of its most high-profile showrunners.
Ryan Murphy is cutting ties with the streamer now that his five-year production deal — worth a reported $300 million — is expiring. According to Bloomberg, who first reported the news, Murphy is heading to Disney, where he’ll reunite with entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden, who worked with Murphy on many of his Fox and FX hits. (TVLine reached out to Netflix for comment; a Disney spokesperson declined to comment.)
The Glee and American Horror Story mastermind joined Netflix in 2018 in a splashy deal that called for Murphy to produce new series and films exclusively for Netflix. Since then, Murphy has produced a number of series for the streamer, including The Politician, Hollywood, Ratched and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer. Those shows often topped the list of Netflix’s most-watched shows upon their release, but they didn’t attract the critical kudos and awards buzz that Murphy’s previous productions did. (He also produced the Ewan McGregor limited series Halston and one-off movies The Boys in the Band and The Prom for Netflix.)
Meanwhile, Murphy has continued to serve as an executive producer on several non-Netflix series, including Fox’s 9-1-1 (which is now moving to ABC) and 9-1-1: Lone Star and FX’s American Horror Story, Pose and Impeachment: American Crime Story. He is already set to produce a new season of Feud for FX, starring Naomi Watts.
Another bridge successfully burnt. Good riddance. Stealing 300 large for relabeled scripts and reheated leftovers.
Ryan Murphy getting bored of something and giving up? That doesn’t sound like him…
So when Disney plus and Hulu merge, will Disney Plus still produce raunchy shows , I just don’t see things like American Horror Story or Monster series being produce by Disney they like keeping their rated PG13 and under shows light for families
In many countries, like most of Europe and Asia, Disney+ has Hulu, FX and ABC content under the Star hub, on Disney+
Same goes for Canada!
In Australia, the Pamela Anderson/Tommy Lee series was on Disney+ believe it or not.
The article makes it sound like Murphy run on Netflix was all disappointing, but he delivered their 4th most watched season of a series ever in Monster, only behind Squid game, Wednesday and Stranger Things season 4, ahead of bona-fide hits like Bridgerton, Elite, The Crown, Money Heist, The Witcher, All Of Us Are Dead or The Queen’s Gambit.
Ah but he was paid a lot more than the other creators of those other shows. Ridiculously more in most cases.
Shonda was paid top dollar but her three Netflix shows (Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, Queen Charlotte) were huge hits. Her batting average is three for three. Ryan on the other hand…
Viewership wise, it was far from disappointing. But critically, it was kind of disappointing. For his TV shows, the one that seemingly received the best reviews (as per Rotten Tomatoes) was Halston which got a 67%. For any movies that he made on Netflix (of which there were 3 scripted movies) the best one according to Rotten Tomatoes was The Boys in the Band which got an 84%. The other two got a 45% (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone) and a 54% (The Prom)
And you could tell that a lot of them were ruinously expensive. Which, if you are hoovering up Emmy nods, fine. But he wasn’t. These were obviously projects he’d wanted to make, but that the suits at regular nets didn’t touch because of the expense and lack of likely noms/wins.
Creative types act like studio execs interfere too much and aren’t helpful. But the reality is that many studio execs often serve to reign in creatives and prevent them from indulging their worst impulses.
What will happen with Monster season 2 and Ratched season 2 with him leaving Netflix?
Anything renewed (e.g Monster) while he was at Netflix still happens. As for Ratched…..
So The Politician is the curious one then. It hasn’t been either renewed for S3 or cancelled, and the last thing I saw was they were waiting on Ben Platt getting a bit older.
He directed The Prom, I think that’s worth mentioning
I wonder if it’s a case of you can’t fire me because I quit type of thing here. Was Netflix not going to renew his deal, or re-negotiate it for much lower? With the strike going on, there’s been talk a lot of the big deals could end up getting canceled or not renewed.
Murphy is breaking the WGA picket line by negotiating a new contract during the strike — this is gross and he should be reprimanded by the WGA for it. If none of the rest of us can’t work, he should not be negotiating deals.
I’m surprised they let him go, because he seemed like a pretty prolific showrunner for them. Most of his shows have been pretty solid hits, including The Watcher. I’m assuming Netflix wasn’t going to be able to pony up the big bucks to keep him either, since they seem to be tightening their purse strings. It’s so interesting that of the three huge deals they did around that time (Murphy, Rhimes and Barris), only Rhimes re-upped her deal.