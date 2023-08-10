TVLine Items: Robert Carlyle’s Toxic Role, Wrexham Season 2 Trailer and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) are all set to star in Netflix’s Toxic Town, our sister site Deadline reports.
Penned by His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne, the four-part drama series centers on the Corby poisonings — one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals of all time.
The cast also included Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey).
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones (Black Mirror) will serve as EPs.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Ten Percent — the UK’s Call My Agent remake that streamed locally on Prime Video and Stateside on Sundance Now — has been cancelled after one season, Variety reports.
* The 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air Monday, Sept. 18 on Fox. Honorees this year include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin, ACM International Award recipient Kane Brown, and ACM Icon Award recipient Tim McGraw.
* FX has released a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 12:
ACM Honors – such rich talent! Glad to see Clint Black recognized FINALLY. Next year’s poet award nominees should include Travis Tritt. Both have songs that everyone knows the words to. And I have a new respect for Tim McGraw after seeing him in 1883. I love everything country.
Can’t wait for Welcome to Wrexham – just love, love, this show and I’m totally into their football club! Even though I know the outcome I’ll enjoy the journey.
I loved Ten Percent. 😪
Wrexham S02 ! <3 can't wait..