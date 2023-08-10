TVLine Items: Robert Carlyle’s Toxic Role, Wrexham Season 2 Trailer and More

Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) are all set to star in Netflix’s Toxic Town, our sister site Deadline reports.

Penned by His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne, the four-part drama series centers on the Corby poisonings — one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals of all time.

The cast also included Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey).

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones (Black Mirror) will serve as EPs.

* Ten Percent — the UK’s Call My Agent remake that streamed locally on Prime Video and Stateside on Sundance Now — has been cancelled after one season, Variety reports.

* The 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air Monday, Sept. 18 on Fox. Honorees this year include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin, ACM International Award recipient Kane Brown, and ACM Icon Award recipient Tim McGraw.

* FX has released a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 12:

