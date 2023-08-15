Riverdale Stars Admit It’s ‘Difficult’ Being ‘the Butt of a Joke’ on Social Media: ‘Our Show Is Made Fun of a Lot’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Have you ever giggled at a ridiculous Riverdale meme or GIF on social media? Yep, the stars of the CW drama know you have.
“I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, tells Vulture in a far-ranging cast interview marking the show’s farewell after seven seasons. (The series finale airs Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9/8c.) “People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.‘ And we thought so as well — in Season 1.”
Reinhart also admits: “It’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult.”
Riverdale started out as a noir-tinged teen soap, but grew increasingly outlandish as the seasons went on, with killer cults, magical witches and superpowers. (For a full rundown of Riverdale‘s wildest storylines, click here.) And Reinhart even acknowledges: “It is ‘What the f–k?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”
Reinhart’s co-star Casey Cott, who plays Kevin, says he and his fellow actors needed to fully commit to the ridiculous storylines: “It only works if we lean in.” Plus, as Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, notes: “We’re a comic book; it’s supposed to be fun and fictional and weird. If you want to watch a teen show where there’s just a bunch of kids in a high school dealing with relationship drama, there’s a lot out there.”
Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, chimes in to suggest: “Go watch Euphoria.“
It’s definitely been the writing and not the acting that made Riverdale less-than-stellar at times; the talented cast is why many of us stuck with it despite that (though I was about to give up after last season – the worst IMO – had it not been announced this would be the final one, so might as well close it out and I’m glad I did as it’s been far more comic-accurate in many ways this season).
I make fun of Riverdale all the time. I laugh out loud while watching it. And both of those things come from a place of love. The show is totally self-aware and because of that, it’s all the more endearing. Yes, it’s silly, and yes, we poke fun at it, but it’s all joy, from Betty having “the serial killer gene” to Archie getting super-strength, the over-the-top camp factor hasn’t been embraced to this degree since Melrose Place. Reinhart should know just how much the fans appreciate (and will miss) this show and her part in it. There’s nothing for her to feel negatively about. Those jokes, believe it or not, are not about hate or malice. They’re a form of applause!
I was never a fan of the monsters-and-killers stuff on this show. But the recent season, in which they’ve been exploring the 1950s from a modern perspective, has been really interesting. (And Lili Reinhart is excellent.)
Although I would’ve loved the show to stay what it was in season 1 and 2, I’ve grown to love the absurdity of it all. I’ll miss this show.