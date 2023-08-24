Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Date Set at Adult Swim — First Look

The new voices of Rick and Morty will make their debut this fall when Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 (11/10c), Adult Swim announced on Thursday.

“It’s happening,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

(And he’s not exaggerating. Don’t forget about the 70-episode renewal this show received back in 2018. We still have a lot of Rick and Morty ahead of us.)

Here’s the super-spoilery logline for Season 7, courtesy of Adult Swim: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Adult Swim also released the above first look at Season 7, and lasagna is apparently on the menu.

Rick and Morty‘s seventh season will be its first without co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voiced both of the show’s title characters. Adult Swim parted ways with Roiland earlier this year over domestic violence charges of which he was eventually cleared. The characters’ new voice actors will be revealed at a later date.

Your thoughts on all things Rick and Morty? Drop ’em in a comment below.